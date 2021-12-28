“Tic-Boom!” Roared my Remington .270 as I centered the crosshairs on a massive buck’s neck as he trailed a doe with his nose to the ground in the Mississippi River Hills west of Port Gibson. He’d succumbed to his natural mating urge, and he never knew what hit him on Jan. 15! I harvested a 210-pound, eight-point trophy buck with a 20-inch spread aged at 7 1/2 years old.
February was bountiful as well, as the crappie started early at Okatibbee, and Ken Murphy and I got our limit on several occasions. There’s nothing like catching a limit of crappie and then frying some up in hot grease before they’ve been frozen. My favorite chef, my wife Kathy, fried up some of the tender fillets, and they would melt in your mouth.
A trip to the South Mississippi woods with Allen Shortridge resulted in a few snappy doubles and a bunch of quail. There’s just nothing much better than Ms. Kathy’s fried quail, brown gravy and biscuits on a cold day.
March blew in like a lion, and the crappie continued to bite, but time was wasting. When the dogwoods bloom, the gobbler’s boom, and I’d caught my share of crappie and headed out to the spring woods on the opening Saturday of the season. After a long battle, I finally beat a wise old gobbler and called him and his sidekick to my gun after a bit of coaxing. The king of the woods met his maker when a load of TSS struck his face. His sidekick jumped up and came back down to jump on the dead bird, and I had to run him off, trying as hard as I could not to take him home as well. Opening Saturday was a success, as I’d started the season off with a trophy gobbler thanks to my natural voice calls and Paul Meek’s Custom Box Call. Meek’s call sealed the deal.
Arriving in Houston, Texas, with Allen Shortridge on my birthday, March 28, we met new friends Tommy and Justin Jackson and traveled to Southwest Texas for some Rio Grande turkey hunting. Justin was a great host, and we doubled up with a couple of Rio Grande gobblers on the first day. We both followed that up on the next day, and I had the third leg of my grand slam thanks to my first Rio Grande birds!
I met Billy Russell deep in the heart of the Delta, and we tag team called to an old gobbler for over 2½ hours before he made the mistake of circling to the left and strutting right into the old master’s load of Tungsten. We took a few photos and hit a local oxbow slough and commenced to catching slab crappie and an occasional lunker bass. The turkeys were gobbling, and the fish were spawning, and we had the trip of which dreams are made.
Late April found me walking in the footsteps of a turkey hunting legend, Jack Dudley of Dekalb, in search of a Kemper County gobbler on some of his old stomping grounds. I wound up the season with another successful hunt and called in an old battle-worn gobbler with the help of my raspy Lewis Stowe Trumpet call.
May brought a fantastic bass fishing trip with Kyle Gowens, whereupon I caught an 8.1-pound lunker bass and many more.
June found me doing predator control at McKenna Ranch near Pachuta. I harvested two big sow hogs and a few smaller ones in a late-afternoon hunt at the famed ranch. I gained some succulent smoked sausage and saved a few turkey nests.
As the July heat hit early, I joined Justin Giles on some hot post-spawn bass fishing action near Vicksburg. The bass were buried down in the deep brush piles and alongside deep drop-offs, and man, did we ever catch them. Bass in the 3- to 5-pound range were caught and released with regularity.
The hot July weather didn’t stop my grandson Zane Michael Gowens from catching a lot of bream and his first bass, a trophy for him for sure.
After the temperatures got red hot, I joined Brad Chappell in August on a midmorning crappie trip on Ross Barnett. Chappell demonstrated how to find and locate slab crappie on the new Live Scope electronics system. We loaded the boat by fishing tiny crappie jigs while watching the jigs slowly sink into the school of perch on the live screen, and man, did they ever bite.
September found us landing in Anchorage, Alaska, and we promptly headed south, where we caught silver salmon, rainbow trout, steelhead and sockeye salmon until we got tired. Alaska is a haven to freedom-loving outdoors people, and you just have to pick your passion and go after it. Whether fish or game, Alaska has opportunities for all, and there are no politics involved.
Another fall bird hunting trip resulted in a freezer full of quail and the promise of fine eating. As the new fall seasons rolled around yet again, I was able to harvest a 10-point buck, my third and final of 2021.
We live in the land of plenty, and opportunities abound for people who want to work and enjoy the pursuit of happiness. If that pursuit involves catching fish and hunting game and birds, then you’re in business. You only have to seize the opportunity to experience some of the best that the world has to offer right here at home. Blessings abound for those who take advantage of the opportunities.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
