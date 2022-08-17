MIKE GILES: Fall velvet season buck hunt

In this year's 2022 Mississippi Legislative Season, House Bill 1035 was passed, establishing a special velvet buck season in Mississippi. To participate in this season, hunters will be required to obtain a special Velvet Season Permit. These permits are available to purchase anywhere you can buy a hunting and fishing license.
Although there are some bucks still in velvet during the early bow season in October, a special “velvet season” would give the hunters a chance to harvest bucks with their antlers still in velvet as most will still be in velvet at that time.
The prospect of harvesting a velvet antlered buck is something that excites many diehard bow hunters and crossbow hunters alike. Many of these hunters dream of harvesting a huge buck in velvet and welcome the opportunity to hunt bucks in September.
But not everybody wants to get out in the woods with hot weather, mosquitoes and poisonous snakes on the prowl. Few still want to be in the stand sweating while fighting off those pesky mosquitos, gnats, horseflies and deer flies. Can you blame?
If Tennessee’s velvet season is any indication of the future success of the upcoming Velvet Buck Season here in Mississippi, then the impact to most hunters should be minimal. While there was a huge amount of interest the first year that they had the velvet season in Tennessee, the enthusiasm dropped off greatly after the first year. Evidently the novelty of hunting deer in hot weather wore off really fast.
Of course, there will be some diehard bow hunters who will jump at every chance they get and the prospects of harvesting a buck may be greater as the deer will be easily patterned during the early season without the traditional pressure of hunting season.
If you’re up for some new hunting opportunities then check out the facts, rules and regulations right here.
Here's what you need to know to be ready to hunt this September:
When: September 16-18, 2022
Where: Private Lands Only
What: Only legal bucks for the respective Deer Management Unit may be harvested. Find your Deer Management Unit on www.MDWFP.com.
With: Archery Only - Longbows, recurves, compound bows, and crossbows. There is no minimum or maximum draw weight. There is no minimum length arrow. Fixed or mechanical broadheads may be used.
Price: All hunters, unless exempt or have a lifetime license, must possess a valid Velvet Season Permit. The cost of the permit for residents is $10.00. For non-residents, this permit is included in your deer permit, which was increased to $50.00 for the upcoming hunting season.
*Any non-resident that has a deer permit that does not expire until after the Special Velvet Buck Season, will not need to renew your deer permit prior to your expiration date to participate.
Additional Rules to note:
Bag Limit - The bag limit is one (1) legal buck, and this buck will count towards your annual antlered deer bag limit.
Mandatory Harvest Reporting - Hunters (including license exempt hunters) must report their harvest by 10:00 p.m. the day of harvest. Hunters can report via the MDWFP Smartphone App or MDWFP web portal.
All harvested bucks must be submitted for CWD sampling to a MDWFP CWD drop-off freezer or to an MDWFP participating taxidermist within 5 days of harvest.
If you are successful in harvesting that trophy buck then you need to get it field dressed, skinned out and in the cooler or ice chest pronto. It would be a good idea to make your plans for the processing now so that you can handle that deer properly as soon as it hits the ground.
Good luck in your pursuit of the Velvet Buck and don’t forget to let me know when you get that big one.
Carpe Diem!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
