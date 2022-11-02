MIKE GILES: Fall harvest time is good in the woods and on the water

There’s nothing much better than heading to the woods during the fall as the beautiful fall foliage bursts forth with a kaleidoscope of red, orange, yellow, and brown colors in the woods. Whitetail deer are frolicking and moving about among the oak trees and the wonderful fragrances of the freshly fallen white oak leaves on the forest floor is amazing.
Shad are flittering across the surface of the lakes and rivers as they begin their fall migration. Bass can be seen slashing the surface of those waters as they chase, smash, and gorge on the baitfish during their annual fall gorging festival.
Soon I will be in the woods chasing the bucks, but with beautiful weather lingering I had to make one last fishing trip of the fall before getting lost in the woods.
Arriving at the lake I quickly working a shallow flat with spinnerbaits but didn’t get a bite. Switching to a crankbait I combed the shallow drops but still didn’t get a nip. Nothing was moving on the surface, not even a ripple from a shad or bream.
Then the wind picked up and I changed lures, moving to my old faithful Bass Pro Shops Tournament Series Lizards. I pitched a Texas rigged lizard near a brush top and let it sink slowly to the bottom.
Thump! A fish struck and I watched the line dart to the side just a split second before slamming the steel hook deep into the jaw of a hungry bass. The bass exploded through the surface and tail walked halfway to the boat before it dove for deeper water. A few minutes later I landed my first bass of the day. I admired him a minute and then slid him gently back into the water so that I could catch him another day.
One fish does not a pattern make, so we still had some hunting to do before we started catching. A couple casts later I had my second bass of the day and a pattern we did have. Nearing a sunken brush pile I told my fishing partner to cast in that direction where I had caught a good one before. Though he probably wondered why I told him to cast to the open water, he did as I directed, and his line never stopped moving.
Wham! A lunker bass smashed his lizard and dove down to the mass of brush a split second before Allen Shortridge stopped him in his tracks like a roped calf. The Bass Pro Carbon Lite spinning rod and braided line was just the ticket as the veteran angler pried the bass from the brush pile.
The bass quickly exploded through the surface and wallowed across the water, battling Shortridge tooth and nail. He finally brought him near the boat and I netted him as well. After a quick picture he released him to grow up some more with the hope of catching him another day.
Moving on down the bank Shortridge cast into a brush top and another lunker almost tore the rod from his hands. He reared back on the rod and set the hook but couldn’t pry the fish from the brush. He held the bass tight as I trolled on top of the tree and netted the bass as he held him tight.
This was another nice bass, perhaps the largest of the day, so we quickly unhooked him and released him as well.
We continued working any wood cover we could find and kept getting bit through the midday hours. Though the bite slowed somewhat if you could shake that lizard in front of them, they would eat it. Though we couldn’t always pry those bass from their deep-water lairs, it was fun enticing bites and fighting the bass.
On a couple of occasions we both got bit at the same time, and it was really interesting trying to land two bass at the same time. It’s not as easy as it might seem, but it definitely was worth it. There’s nothing much better than spending a fall day on the water catching and releasing a few bass. While we occasionally keep a mess of small fish to eat, we usually practice strict catch and release. Releasing the lunkers may be hard, but it’s a lot better than not catching any at all. The only way to catch lunker bass is to let them grow up.
We are limited only by our own imagination when it comes to catching bass. I firmly believe that if you give me three or four hours on a lake, I’ll be able to locate where they are and what they like to bite. I was taught that you hunt for the fish, usually for areas that have concentrations of bass, and after you find them you can start catching.
They say that 90 percent of the fish in any lake are in 10% of the water. If you put two and two together and found where they are at you can spend the day catching releasing bass also.
But don’t delay. Head to the water today as the fishing will continue to get better and better right up until the bucks go to rut. Carpe Diem, and you just might experience the best fall fishing you’ve ever had.
