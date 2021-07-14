Justin Giles cast a buzz bait to the edge of a grass edge and started his retrieve along the outer boundary of the scum, but the lure didn’t get far before a bass smashed it. Giles reared back on the rod and missed on the hook set. A couple casts later, another bass smashed his rhythmic buzz bait, and Giles drove the steel hooks deep into the jaw of the lunker bass. We were fishing together once again and celebrating our freedom from tyranny on Independence Day as we have done many times over the years.
Easing further along the scum line, I cast out a Whopper Plopper and reeled it past a grass point, and a bass smashed it just as it swam over deeper water.
Wham! I reared back and set the hook, and we’d started the day off with some explosive topwater action. Nothing could be more appropriate than catching explosive bass on a blazing hot July 4 weekend.
I’d spent many an hour on Ross Barnett Reservoir with my grandfather J. P. Nolen back in the late ’60s and ’70s learning the tools of my fishing trade, and it transferred to our modern-day bass fishing with tips and techniques that still produce success today.
I’d passed a lot of my offshore fishing knowledge to my nephew Justin Giles, and we’d caught fish in this same lake many years ago. When the heat wave hits and the temperature soars, the bass retreat to the deep water or find shade if there is any to be found. Our trip started off pretty fast, but the shallow water bite quickly ended as the sun rose above the horizon.
Giles maneuvered his Ranger Boat across a submerged hump and took a position in 20 feet of water so that we could cast up onto the hump and work the scattered brush that littered the top and sides of the ledge and hump.
Casting a crankbait, he reeled down deep and crashed the lure into the brushtop, and a lunker bass almost tore the rod from his hands. After battling the fish a few minutes, Giles wore him down and landed him. Another hot weather bass fell victim to our old techniques.
As the activity slowed, we picked up our swimbait rigs and started working the submerged brush in 12 to 15 feet of water. The trick was to cast the lure into the deep and let it go to the bottom and then work it slowly along the bottom until you hit a brushtop. Sometimes the bass smashed my Bass Pro Shops Sassy Sally when it swam into the brush, and other times they’d smash the lure after it came over a limb.
On several occasions, we’d pull the lures through the limbs, and bass would crush the bait and almost tear the rod from our hands. When that happened, there was only one choice: Drive the hook home and winch that bass out of the brush or risk getting broken off. While that only happened to me once as far as a broken line, my line was frayed on many occasions.
We continued working the submerged depths until noon, and then I switched to a shaky head with a Bass Pro Tournament series sprayed grass colored finesse worm. I cast down along the edge of a shallow ledge that was covered with moss, and the lure never stopped.
Wham! Yet another lunker had opened his mouth and struck hard as the shaky head glided down on top of him. I rammed the hook home, and the trophy bass exploded through the surface and wallowed back and forth trying to throw the hook. I finally caught the bass and brought him up for a quick picture before releasing him.
That bass struck at 12:05 p.m. and was the start of some of the hottest July 4 bass action we’ve had in a while. Over the next our and a half, we caught and released eight lunker bass and experienced exciting bass action.
We kept a good mess of smaller bass to eat and probably released a dozen bass in the 4- to 7-pound range. If you’re looking for some exciting bass fishing action, then head for deep water and bring a handful of shaky heads and swimbaits, and you might just catch the best string of your year. Carpe Diem!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
