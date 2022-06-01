MIKE GILES: Explosions in the salad patch

A lone angler stood on the front deck of his Ranger bass boat scanning the grass and pad field intently in his search for the flick of a shad, or ripple, of a bass feeding. The morning was calm and still, not a ripple to be seen from another boat or fish. Suddenly, Joe Giles spotted a bass slash into a school of shad sending small fry across the water’s surface with some left flopping on top of the pads and grass!
Giles sailed his frog just past the commotion, and worked it slowly across the spot.
“Ka-Wash!” The lunker bass couldn’t stand it and crushed Giles’ lure, and he quickly snapped the rod back and drove the steel hooks deep into the jaws of the bass. The hungry fish dove down into the salad and tried to wrap the line to free himself. Alas, he was no match for the veteran angler and his Johnny Morris Platinum series casting rod combo filled with braided line. Giles jerked him out of the grass patch like a cork popping out of a bottle. He made quick work of landing the bass after it wallowed across the top of the grass and vegetation.
Giles quickly admired the bass and took a couple of pictures before releasing him to catch another day.
“I prefer releasing the bass over 3 ½ or 4 pounds to let them grow some more and get a chance at experiencing that thrill again and again,” Joe Giles said. “I’ll keep the crappie to eat, and some of the small bass, occasionally.”
There wasn’t much activity before the sun came up, but occasionally Giles keyed on shad or fish moving on the surface, and when he did almost every time, he cast his lure to the spot he got a bone crushing strike. These bass weren’t swatting at it, they were smashing his frog.
Spotting a fish move in the vegetation, he made a short cast just past the spot and worked the lure back over it again, but before he could get it past, another struck.
“Pow!” This time there was a tremendous explosion as the bass crushed the frog on his way out of the water. The bass sailed above water surface for just a second, and Giles slammed the hook home and turned the bass like a roped steer! The resultant battle was awesome as an angler battled the bass to see who would win. The bass was battling for his very life, and the hungry angler was looking for a meal and a good bass. Though he put up a valiant fight, the bass was no match for Giles.
As we fished further back into the salad patch, we came into an area that had a lot of surface activity and more fish striking on top. This time, I enticed a hungry bass into striking my frog also, and my first bass of the day was soon hoisted in the boat.
It was quite a site to behold, watching a skilled angler enticing lunker bass into striking his lure and then watching as he set the hook time after time and never lost a bass.
It wasn’t always that way, especially in the days before stiff rods, razor-sharp hooks and braided line. In the old days, it was almost impossible to hook one out of every three bass that struck while some anglers never could set the hook on a frog bass.
Humble beginnings
Spotting a bass slash the mossy-filled water, I quickly found a frog in my small tackle box and tied it on. It was the only thing I had at the time that could come through the moss without getting hung up in the grass, so I thought I’d try it.
I cast the frog across the water surface and started my retrieve, but it didn’t get too far before a bass smashed it, too. I jerked the rod back, and the frog popped up onto the surface. That happened time and time again. The bass sometimes struck my frog multiple times on one cast as I’d try to set the hook and the frog would pop out.
I was trying to figure out how to catch one, so I started letting them take out line after they struck the frog. Turns out, the dull hooks on those frogs were not much good, and the old rods had no backbone to set the hook.
It took me quite some time to catch my first bass on a frog, but it finally did happen, and then I started my search for stiffer rods and better line. Eventually, I did become proficient at catching a few but nothing like the strike-to-catch ratio with braid that we have now.
Eventually we got pretty good at catching bass on frogs when few people used them, and those who did couldn’t actually catch many that struck.
Before the advent of braided line and sharp hooks, both Joe and I won two different tournaments hosted on Ross Barnett Reservoir, and we won convincingly on frogs. Both of our draw partners quit fishing before the tournament day was over. Joe’s partner told him there was no use to keep fishing because he just could not set the hook.
My partner set the took too soon, too slowly and just about every way he could, yet he caught a bass he quit fishing early, too.
Thankfully, we have better equipment now, thanks to people like Johnny Morris, who helped tournament anglers and weekend fishermen get access to quality equipment and lures. There isn’t much better than catching a bass on a frog after the water explodes and the bass strikes. But every now and then, my mind wanders back to the old days when things were much simpler, and I remember the fun times and satisfaction we had in catching bass.
