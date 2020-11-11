Sawyer Dykeman is a typical 10-year-old in many ways, and he’s an avid hunter and angler, but physical limitations make it more difficult for him when it comes to the outdoors and sports.
The Mississippi Super Hunt was right up his alley.
Friday started out with a bang as Dykeman and his dad, Matt, hunted at Ragland Farms near Bentonia. Sawyer quickly harvested a couple does and a buck. The youngster was excited and couldn’t wait to get back into the woods the next day and maybe harvest a better buck.
The Southern Outdoors Unlimited Super Hunt is a special Deer Hunt for youth with disabilities in Mississippi. This three-day event is open to any child with disabilities, and it’s typically hosted the weekend before youth deer season each year to give those children an opportunity to get outdoors and be successful in the woods.
Thanks to many landowners, most of the children get the opportunity to hunt farms, ranches and hunting leases that are in some prime spots. Some of these properties have lots of deer, and some big deer also. There’s usually a lot of deer to view, and most have an opportunity harvest a deer.
The youngsters have an opportunity to harvest deer and practice conservation at the same time while they get to spend some quality time outdoors.
Saturday afternoon hunt
“Saturday afternoon we went to a different stand, and we got into the stand about 4 p.m.,” Matt Dykeman said. “Brently Davis was our guide for the afternoon, and he told us that we were going to try to get a better-quality buck on this hunt.”
Could it be that Davis knew something by passing on does?
For the first couple hours all they saw were does and small bucks, but Sawyer’s confidence was soaring after harvesting several deer during the prior hunts and getting to watch deer at this stand also.
“Around 5:30, an 8-point trotted across the food plot to the middle of the field, and we started watching him,” Dykeman said. “The buck was facing straight towards us, so he didn’t offer a good shot. Sawyer had the scope on him and was waiting for the buck to turn sideways so he could shoot.”
Just as the deer finally turned, Dykeman was about to shoot when the guide spotted something.
“Wait wait, Sawyer don’t shoot!” Brently Davis said. “There’s a bigger buck coming out.”
Sure enough, a large, racked buck came charging out straight towards the smaller 8-point and stopped right near the spot the other one had been standing.
“Tic-Boom!” Dykeman’s rifle roared, and the deer did a 360-degree turn and took off flying high across the field.
Alas, the buck showed no sign of a hit as it sailed into the woods.
“Let’s go look for him,” Dykeman said.
“I think you missed him Sawyer,” Matt Dykeman said. “He begged Davis to go and look but he just said, ‘Buddy I think it was a clean miss.’”
As luck would have it, another doe came out right at dark, and they decided to let Sawyer try his luck.
Dykeman squeezed the trigger of the 300 Blackout rifle, and the doe went flopping this way and that as it went into the woods about 30 yards from where the buck had left earlier.
“We went to the woods to look for the doe but came up empty-handed,” Matt Dykeman said. “But we did come across the trail where the buck he shot at earlier had gone, and we found a speck of blood and went a little further and found a few more specks of blood.
“Davis told us he’d get a dog and come back later to check on the deer, so the group went back to the camp to eat supper without finding the buck. Later we were eating supper when the guide’s wife tapped me on the shoulder and whispered, ‘They found your buck’.”
Dykeman led Sawyer outside to check on things, and when the young man saw a deer on the UTV he couldn’t contain his excitement.
“Is that MY buck?” Dykeman asked out loud.
Though they didn’t find the doe he had shot at during last light, they did find the trail of where the buck had left and a speck of blood as a result.
“Missing that doe was really a blessing in disguise,” Dykeman said. “The buck sported a tall rack with 12 points, a 17-inch spread, with a double main beam and a 6- to 8-inch eye guard and weighed in at 215 pounds! The buck easily dwarfed the smaller 8-point he’d tried to shoot earlier.”
“We did it, we did it, we got it done!” exclaimed Sawyer as he pumped his fist into the air over and over. Yes, they had certainly done it, and Sawyer had harvested the buck of a lifetime at a mere 10 years of age! For more information on the organization, check them out online at southernoutdoorsunlimited.org/
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.