MIKE GILES: Drew Beith's last-minute monster

Drew Beith’s world changed about a month ago when a monster buck showed up on his Yazoo County game cameras. Beith had several trail cameras out, and when this big bruiser showed up, another eight-point in the 140 class departed for parts unknown.
Beith turned his focus toward the new buck, and he was almost tortured by the fact that he had to watch the buck day after day, night after night before he could get the wind direction needed so that he could hunt the buck.
“I finally got a south wind and hunted the stand on the final day,” Beith said. “During my morning hunt, almost everything that could go wrong did. Thankfully, I was in the right place at the right time despite a series of setbacks and was able to make a good shot when it presented itself.”
Beith is from Benton, and he’d been after the buck since it came into his world a month ago. Due to his stand location, he was in agony about not being able to hunt the buck more because of the wind direction and stand placement.
All of the agony was about to change on the last day of the season, Jan. 31, but not without a lot more angst.
“I had to have a south wind to hunt this buck,” Beith said. “I had a Millennium lock on stand in the hills of Yazoo County.”
Beith finally got the wind needed and went to the stand before dawn on the final day of the season. However, things didn’t go right, and he never got a glimpse of the buck. No bucks came into the field, and no deer were showing up on his trail cameras, so he decided to head back to the house for lunch.
“I was going to go to another stand that afternoon, so I lowered my bow to the ground and got into my cart and drove back to the truck,” Beith said. “Before I got there, I realized that I had left my bow on the ground by the stand.”
Instead of going back and getting the bow, Beith changed his mind and thought he’d hunt that stand again that afternoon. He was disgusted with how the morning hunt went but didn’t want to change things after leaving the bow at the stand.
“That afternoon I got back into my stand about 2:30 and was really hoping a good shot at the buck,” Beith said. “I finally had a couple of spikes come out and start feeding, and then something got their attention. I looked up and saw a buck’s horns sticking up through the trees!”
The buck walked into view at 5:45 p.m. with only minutes of legal shooting light left. Beith tried to draw his arrow and shoot, but he couldn’t draw back and missed the opportunity.
The buck had run out to 40 yards, but he turned and started making a beeline towards Beith after he saw the spikes heading back.
“As soon as he offered me a shot, I let the arrow fly,” Beith said.
“Thwack!” The sound of the arrow striking the buck indicated a good hit to Beith.
“The buck ran about 100 yards making all kinds of noise and racket, and then it got quiet,” said Beith. “I was sure of a good hit then, but I got down and went to my arrow and found guts on it.”
Beith’s heart sank at the sight of the guts on the arrow, something that usually means a poor shot. He had mixed feelings but immediately called a good dog man, who recovered deer. Ben Ward told him to call Chase Therrell, and Therrell told him that he’d be there by 9:30 p.m. and they’d get on him then.
“At 10:00, Chase Therrell and his Catahoula Cur dogs and me arrived at the scene of the kill, and he turned the dogs loose,” Beith said. “We couldn’t find any blood, but the dogs took off just the way the deer had gone. Therrell asked if there was a creek in there as he studied his handheld GPS, and I told him yes, and then he said that the dogs were in the creek now.
“We got in there about 100 yards and saw the dogs gnawing on the buck! That’s when the celebrating started. The deer ended up dying right where I heard him fall, and it was actually a great shot. I put it right behind his front shoulder, and it went through everything. The Gold Tip arrow and Swhacker broadhead cut through the heart and lungs and came out through the intestines.”
It’s always better to be safe than sorry, and Beith was vindicated when they found the buck and learned he’d made a swift, clean kill with his Mathews VXR bow. In the process, a lifetime memory was made!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
