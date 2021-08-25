MIKE GILES: Dog days bass for Bates and me

Terry Bates surveyed the river level and started looking for baitfish, but none were to be found, as there had been a sudden rise on the river, and the bass were scattered as a result, with little brush or wood cover visible.
Bates pulled out a rod rigged with a magnum tube and started fishing flooded willow trees. He concentrated his efforts on the base of the trees, pitching his tube near the base or into any limbs that were submerged. As he approached one tree that had limbs broken and hanging into the water, he pitched a tube into it and let it freefall, but it didn’t get far before it stopped falling.
Wham! Bates suddenly reared back on his rod, and a lunker bass exploded through the surface, slashing and thrashing back and forth as it fought wildly. Bates made quick work of the bass and horsed him into the boat in no time.
“Any time you have a sudden rise on the river during the summer, the bass will suspend in the flooded trees and lay down logs,” Bates said. “It’s just a numbers game then, and you have to keep that bait in the water and cover a lot of territory. I’ll let the lure fall a few feet and then pitch to the next one. The bass are usually suspending in the cover or beside the tree trunks, and they’ll eat the tube if you put it on them.”
I watched as Bates cherry picked several lunker river bass in the 5- to 7-pound range from the flooded timber and quickly rigged up one of my own.
It didn’t take many casts before I pitched beside a tree, and the lure only went about 5 feet before stopping. I reared back on the rod and was stopped cold for an instant before a lunker bass started tearing line out of my reel. After a short fight, I wore him down and landed him and quickly released him.
Pitching and flipping a magnum tube has consistently worked for me in hot weather or after a cold front in brushtops from 5 to 12 feet deep as well.
Cool nights and hot bites
Lunker bass become more active after the sun goes down, and many anglers take advantage by only fishing at night. I’ve learned a few things over the years and have taken advantage of the cooler temperatures and active bass. I’ll fish the same areas in which I find bass during the daytime, and the big difference is that the bass actively feed after the sun goes down, and many will move up to the top of the submerged ledges and drop off areas in search of an easy meal.
My boat was anchored on top of a submerged hump as the sun went down during a midsummer evening a while back. I’d gotten a few bites, but at 9:30 p.m. I worked a 14-inch black worm through a submerged tree about 10 feet deep. As the worm came over a limb and fell back down, my line never stopped. I never felt a thing, but I knew it should have stopped by then.
Wham! I jerked the rod back as quickly and hard as I could, and the angry bass felt the sting of my 5/0 Gamakatsu hook, and he fought like a demon, diving toward the bottom and stripping line off my reel. I finally wore the bass down and turned him toward the boat, but it was nip-and-tuck as he took out line, and I reeled some back in. Back and forth it went for a while. As the monster bass surfaced, he wallowed on top like an alligator and sent a wave of water across the bow.
I quickly led him to my net, and we got him safely into the boat — and we could barely believe our eyes. The bass was definitely over 12 pounds and one of the biggest I’d ever caught.
We continued working the submerged island that was 10 feet deep on the top and dropped off to 15 or 20 feet deep on the sides. The key was to work the lure over any brush we could find on the ledge as the bass had moved up onto the top and were actively feeding after spending the day on the bottom.
At 10:45 p.m. I pulled a Carolina rigged worm through the limbs of another submerged brush top, and another bass grabbed the worm and yanked my rod straight down.
Bam! I bowed up on the road and drove the steel hook home. I wore the monster bass down and finally netted him after an epic battle. This bass was almost a twin of the first, both going over 12 pounds! Don’t let the hot weather fool you, monster bass will bite if you play your cards right!
