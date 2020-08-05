MIKE GILES: Deer season success? Preparation meeting opportunity

Have you ever known anybody who always gets their buck? We all know people from every community who kill bigger bucks or more bucks every year. Many people think some hunters are lucky when they harvest that buck every year or kill a limit of bucks each year.
Do you believe in luck? Do you think you can get your gear ready the week before opening day and go out and harvest a trophy buck? Well, if you do, then you’ve probably got a lot to learn if you want to become a successful hunter year in and year out.
Luck is preparation meeting opportunity. I believe in that kind of luck. Luck is made possible because of the preparation you’ve put in and being prepared when the moment of truth comes. Yes, anybody can be lucky, but if it happens consistently, luck usually has little to do with it. Planning, preparation, practice determination and a lot of elbow grease are the determining factors in harvesting deer on a consistent basis.
A few diehard deer hunters such as Parker Temple begin preparations months in advance of the deer season. Temple begins planning for success during the spring and summer and always keeps his gear in top working condition and never leaves anything to doubt. He’s going to plant food plots, deer fields and have his stands in top notch condition.
Temple makes sure that his bows and rifles are sighted in and he’s going to practice each year in preparation of that moment of truth. When you’re shooting arrows at deer there’s not much room for error.
When it comes to long range shooting Temple is going to be prepare there, too. Some of his fields are 600 yards long and he consistently harvests deer from 300 yards and further. In fact, 300 yards is about the closest distance he sees the really big bucks at.
The wise old monarchs don’t get old by walking close to a hunters stand and make no mistake, they do know where your stands are. Now they might mess up and follow a doe too close but normally the older bucks will bypass stands during the daylight hours if at all possible.
With that being the case Temple has a couple of rifles set up for long range shooting and you can be sure that he practices enough at the longer distances to be dialed in when the moment of truth comes.
After preparing for success in preseason Temple’s luck comes when the season opens.
“During the morning hunts through midday I like to hunt cutovers or crossings in a draw,” Temple said. “During the afternoon hours I’ll concentrate on food plots where the does are coming in, especially during the rut.”
While Temple hunts food plots, they’re not your typical food plots and that’s part of the key to his success on big bucks.
“If we have an area that’s been cut over, I’ll get a dozer and clear a lane several hundred yards,” Temple said. “I have some stands where you can see 425 yards in both directions and some that might be 600 to 700 yards, but I want my stand at least 300 yards away from the crossings. That seems to be the optimum distance or sweet spot for my buck sightings.”
Many hunters don’t even have stands with visibility of those distances, and they usually don’t harvest the trophy bucks as Temple does.
If you’re looking to harvest a trophy buck this year, then take note of Parker Temple’s recipe for success and put in the time and effort during the preseason and get prepared. You might just harvest the buck of your lifetime if you’re willing to pay the price of success. Make no mistake, “Success is preparation meeting opportunity.”
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.