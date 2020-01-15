MIKE GILES: Coach Mike Cook still inspiring others

While many high school coaches have positive impacts on their students, few if any have had the effect that Coach Mike Cook has had on his students over a lifetime. In fact, he’s still making quite an impact on almost everyone he comes into contact with 16 years after retirement. Cook was the West Lauderdale High School football coach back in 1968 when Mark McPhail was a senior football player and team captain.
“We beat Enterprise that year and that was almost unheard of,” McPhail said. “Back in those days nobody ever beat them.”
Cook was a big influence on McPhail then and has been a revered person in his life for 50 years. I’ve heard many stories about how good a football coach he was and how talented he is in almost every endeavor he takes on. He was also a star football and baseball player for Meridian High School.
When he wasn’t playing sports or coaching, he was hunting and fishing the swamps, creeks and rivers around Lauderdale County with Sonny Swearengin and Billy Harold Smith. He loved fishing and hunting so much that he handcrafted his own wooden crankbaits to catch bass and turkey calls to call gobblers.
Fortunately I met Coach Cook last year and I was impressed by how the retired coach lives his life. Upon first glance you might underestimate his abilities and impact on people, but it doesn’t take long to see just how talented and impactful this man is.
Cook takes full advantage of every opportunity and still plays golf at a high level- shooting below his age consistently (78). In addition to that he’s an avid turkey hunter and bass angler who competed on tournament circuits in both of those endeavors, while also guiding turkey hunters.
Cook joined Mark McPhail on a trip to the Unicoi Call Maker’s show last year and I got to see how much of an impact he is still having on others even now. Cook touched many of the most talented call makers in the country at that show last year.
“People just migrate to him and like being around him,” McPhail said. “He got to playing my calls and teaching people how to play them, too. He spent much of his time showing youngsters how to play them also.”
After last year’s conference Cook penned a lot of poetry about many of the turkey hunters and callers he met. Turns out he has been writing poetry about the outdoors for many years and it is impressive as well.
After meeting many outdoorsmen in person and through online hunting groups Cook continues to touch people with his positive comments and artistic ability. In the months leading up to the latest turkey convention Cook sketched many portraits of talented turkey hunters and call makers in various aspects of their lives including making calls and harvesting turkeys.
Cook lives in Ozark, Alabama now and he continues to be a positive force for good on the golf course, in the woods and on the waters at a time when most have hung up the cleats, rods and guns. Through the power of the internet Coach has been reaching out and touching more people than he could ever imagine.
It doesn’t take a person long to find out that Mike Cook is a people person and that he is still making an impact on friends, family and touching people around him, including former students and new acquaintances. Cook’s not resting on his laurels but continues to live a full life whether it’s on the golf course, in the woods, on the waters or in his everyday life.
“I still try to do a little of all,” Cook said. “Turkey hunting would still be number one but I’ve always been a seasonal person. Whatever is in season is my favorite at that time. It was the same in sports. I always looked forward to the next season.”
Mike Cook is changing the world one person at a time and has been for over 78 years now! By sharing his talents and living an inspirational life he’s touching many people in a positive way and for that the world is a much better place!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.