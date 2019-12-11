MIKE GILES: Christmas wish fulfilled with Thanksgiving buck

I barely slept a wink the night before Christmas or opening day of deer season during my youth. In those days we had only one opening day and no youth days, or primitive weapons hunts before the regular gun season opened. My anticipation for the opening day hunt was almost as exciting as Christmas eve and usually exceeded the actual hunt itself but my enthusiasm never waned.
After I’d grown old enough to have my own children, Christmas was once again on my radar screen for gifts, giving them to my children and others that is. I love sharing with others and enjoy helping other people, but I still reserve one Christmas wish for myself and that’s my annual request for a 12-point buck. There’s just something special about receiving a monster buck with a rocking chair rack. While I almost always get a good buck, it’s usually a 7-, 8- or 9-point buck, so I just wish for a 12-point to set my sights higher.
During bow season this year I wasn’t able to deer hunt, but I did make a few scouting trips and hit paydirt on a couple different properties that I hunt. While scouting a thicket I came upon an area where several trails intersected in the thicket and there were more big buck tracks there than I could count. In fact, I’ve rarely seen so many tracks in one place in our area than on the trail I discovered that day.
Opening day came and the wind was wrong, so I went to another area to hunt.
Thanksgiving morning
Thanksgiving morning brought a chill in the air and the wind direction I needed to hunt my hot spot. I had stayed out of area until the wind was right and then made a trek deep into the thickets and climbed a tree overlooking that hot trail. Daylight was breaking as I secured my safety belt to the tall tree and climbed up to my lofty perch. I could barely see more than a few yards in any direction so I had to be alert or I might miss an opportunity.
As the woods came alive with the sounds of birds tweeting and animals stirring, I searched for any sign of a deer. I’d put in the time scouting and finding buck sign and then waited until just the right conditions and was going to enjoy the morning before meeting with family for a scrumptious Thanksgiving meal at noon.
Everything changed in the blink of an aye as a large buck with tall chocolate brown antlers came running toward my stand angling slightly from my right to left. I’d been in the stand only about 15 minutes and the sun had not yet peaked over the horizon when the bull of the woods came charging through the thicket.
As the deer ran past, I knew I had to do something as the brush was so thick getting a good shot while it was running would be nigh on impossible.
“AAANNK” I bellowed out a loud grunt with my natural voice and the buck put his brakes on immediately and stopped not knowing what or who had made the sound. He stopped with his head and neck hidden from view by a tree.
As soon as he stopped, I settled my crosshairs on his shoulder/backbone area and squeezed the trigger.
Tic-boom! The .270 Remington roared, and belched fire and smoke and the buck collapsed in his tracks, never moving another step. I kept my crosshairs trained on him for a few minutes in case he was just stunned. I rested and watched him intently for a few more minutes to give me time to make sure. Once you start down a tree in a climber there’s no chance at shooting a deer, so you have to be sure before you start down.
Thanksgiving blessings
I practically floated on air as I made my way to the scene of the kill. Adrenalin pulsed through my veins with excitement and thankfulness at the opportunity to harvest such a fine specimen. The 200-pound plus buck sported a rocking chair 12-point rack with tall, thick antlers, long tines and much character with a double brow tine and a couple kickers.
My Christmas wish had been fulfilled on Thanksgiving morning as I harvested my best buck in this area. After an arduous trek getting the buck out of the woods and put up, I did make it to my family Thanksgiving meal and experienced the joy of the season with wonderful food, family and another lifetime memory. As George Blackwell used to say, “I killed it somewhere in Lauderdale County!”
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
