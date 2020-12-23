Mississippi is blessed with bountiful lakes, rivers, streams and forests that are teaming with fish and game. We have an opportunity to hunt, fish, kayak, canoe, ski, hike and engage in a myriad of other outdoor pursuits.
Follow me around the Magnolia State and see what we have to be thankful for in our beautiful and bountiful outdoors.
Come with me to the crystal-clear waters of Pickwick Lake and catch smallmouths with Hall of Fame angler Roger Stegall. Watch Terry Bates as he catches lunker bass from the Mississippi River oxbow lakes from Vicksburg to Memphis.
Follow me to Vicksburg and the Mississippi River and catch monster blue catfish with Captain Bob Crosby.
Watch Scott Vance catch monster crappie from Grenada Lake while Chuck Hudson catches 3-pound lunkers from Arkabutla Lake in North Mississippi.
Follow Ken Murphy to Okatibbee Lake and watch him finesse lunker bass into striking his tiny worms and monster frogs. You might just find Bruce Roberts catching monster crappie at Okatibbee Lake as well; he’s done it time and again.
Follow Johnny Cumberland as he harvests trophy bucks from Lauderdale County, while Teresa May hunts and harvests trophy bucks near Conehatta along with her daughters Ashley Mills, of Madden, and Amy May, of Gulfport.
If you’re looking for ducks, then follow Robert Smith to the Mississippi Delta and watch him weave his magic calls and entice wary ducks into range of his shotgun.
Follow George Clarke Burge to some of our South Mississippi WMA’s as he harvests trophy bucks from public land.
Follow me to the sparkling waters of the Gulf Coast as Zane Chapman catches specks, reds and all kinds saltwater fish.
Come to the Chunky River, or Chickasawhay and join Dr. George Arrington and Adam Stewart as they catch spotted bass from the murky waters.
Come to the Bogue Phalia Hills and listen to Gobblers greet the spring mornings in lusty response as Mark McPhail locks horns and entices them to meet their maker once again.
Watch as Pete Ponds weaves his angling magic on Ross Barnett Reservoir and catches lunker bass.
Follow me to Clarke and Jasper Counties as Scott Davis and sons Gray and Knox harvest ducks, deer and turkeys.
Follow Brad Madden to the hills of Port Gibson in pursuit of another trophy buck.
If squirrels are your game, then follow Patrick Allen and son Jack to the Delta and watch as their dogs tree fox squirrels both red and black, as well as cat squirrels.
If rabbits are your game, then follow Ricky Banks as his crackerjack rabbit dogs push the rabbits from the briar thickets.
Come along with Krystin Nicole Waller and watch as she tangles with man-eating alligators and makes them pay.
If you’re looking for frogs, then there’s no place much better than the Yazoo River to harvest some of the biggest and best-tasting frogs in the country.
Head to any lake or river in the state and you might catch a glimpse of former world champion bass anglers Paul Elias, or Bass Elite Series pro Brock Mosley. They can find and catch bass, shoot deer and call turkeys with the best of them.
Early fall signals the coming frost and hunting seasons, and doves are plentiful table fare almost anywhere in the state. I’ve tagged along behind Jimmy Nolen and J.P. Nolen as they harvested many a dove from all parts of the state.
If waterfalls tickle your fancy then head to Clark’s Creek WMA and view more than 50 waterfalls in Southwest Mississippi near Natchez.
Follow me to Ross Barnett Spillway and catch stripers from the turbulent waters of the Pearl River.
Though we may all have problems occasionally, we are blessed with a state full of good people and woods and waters teaming with game and fish. Whether you’re 7 years old or 70 years old, there’s sure to be an outdoor pursuit that is exactly right for you.
I thank God for living in this land of opportunity and another year to remember the birth of his Son on yet another Christmas Day. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
