MIKE GILES: Buster Duvall's 150-year-old wormy persimmon calls

Buster Duvall stroked the wormy persimmon lid across the sycamore side of his box call and sent out sweet raspy turkey yelps that could be appreciated by only a lovesick gobbler or master turkey hunter.
The raspy yelps were nothing short of amazing and the beauty of the lid made it all the more enticing. Switching to the other side Duvall gently stroked the persimmon across the walnut side and the yelps that it produced sounded like they came from another hen. Just imagine that, a turkey call with one lid made of wormy persimmon and two sides made of sycamore and walnut.
“Mike, my nephew Damon Blakely is a forester and he had a large persimmon tree on his place in Grenada County and it died,” Duvall said. “It stood there about two years and he finally cut it down, but not before checking with the state and registering it’s size.”
Turns out that the 28-inch persimmon was the second largest on record to have ever been harvested in Mississippi and it was aged back to the year 1860. The tree was around 158 years old when it died!
The wormy part of the persimmon came about because worms got in the dead tree while it was still standing the tiny black holes, they left in it gave it some character and added to the beauty of it.
“My favorite wood to work with is sassafras or cedar,” Duvall said. “But I really like to make some box call combos using sycamore and walnut on each side of the box. That combo gives you two distinct calls from one box depending upon which side of the box you stroke the lid across.”
Duvall, from Eupora, worked with Mr. E. O. Mitchell of Stewart for about four years in his younger days, on the railroad, and Mr. Mitchell was a turkey call maker and he made Duvall a call. After Mr. Mitchell got out of the business Duvall started working on making his own version of the call.
“My scratch box call was patterned after Mr. Mitchell’s,” Duvall said. “I needed a call and couldn’t find one that I liked so I started making my own. It took quite a while, but I finally got the hang of it and have got it down pretty good now.”
“My scratch boxes and Jake boxes were out of the style of Mr. Mitchell’s scratch boxes, that was his main thing. I’ve got a double box made and signed by Mr. E. O. made out of sassafras, that he gave to me. He was a really close friend of mine who inspired me to make these boxes now.”
After making calls about 30 years it’s no wonder Duvall has it down pat.
Duvall’s scratch box calls are pretty and sound very good as well. One of his calls that I really liked was a double-sided sassafras scratch box that really talked, but that’s a story for another day.
What really caught my eye was a Chinaberry single sided box call that had about the most beautiful wood grain Chinaberry I’ve seen on a turkey call and it sounded excellent, too. Alas, it was scheduled to be entered in the NWTF State turkey call contest this Friday and wasn’t available for purchase. Otherwise I’d have bought that one for sure.
Duvall’s turkey calls are a labor of love and enjoyment for him and that shows in the beautiful calls that jump out at you with the beautiful wood grains and craftsmanship. While his calls are beautiful, they are functional and reproduce the sounds of hens, jakes and even gobblers. While his wormy persimmon box call is not specifically made to gobble, it will really talk with the addition of one loosely placed rubber band.
If you want to get a peek at some unique turkey calls check out Buster Duvall on Facebook or call him at 662-552-6720.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.