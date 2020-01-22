MIKE GILES: Bucks in rut as season winds down

Cold weather is finally upon us just in the nick of time as we’re heading into the last week of deer season.
If you haven’t scored yet, then don’t give up because the cold weather has the does up and moving and the bucks are following close behind. In fact, bucks have been seen skirting green fields and crossing lanes at all times of the day searching for a hot doe. It doesn’t matter if they’ve found one yet or not, suffice it to say they’re looking for that special lady and they won’t stop.
And many of those bucks are falling victim to some well-placed shots. But you must get out there where they’re at. While there’s no substitute for getting on the stand during the late season, many hunters can’t get out as much due to work. In that case a few well placed game cameras can help you scout while you’re at work and cut down on your potential hunting spots.
Game cameras
By employing a new generation of game cameras that can send pictures directly to your cell phone, hunters are taking advantage of high-tech tools not available just a few years ago. Parker Temple has appeared on the pages of The Meridian Star as well as in magazines due to his ability to find and harvest trophy bucks. A large part of that is due to his utilization of game cameras and his ability to scout long distances from the stand sites thus limiting human intrusion and bumping trophy bucks.
Though Temple’s time to scout is limited by his job and other responsibilities, he utilizes game cameras to scout while he’s working and sleeping. And not just any camera, but the high-tech cameras that take pictures and send them to his cell phone. That’s where the difference comes in. In the pre-camera days hunters scouted and found buck signs and then hunted for a glimpse of a deer, or buck without a clue as to how big or mature they were, let alone the antler size.
“I use the game camera to locate good bucks,” Temple said. “I had some deer on one of my cameras before the season, but all the pictures were at night.”
“Then just before bow season this fall, I started seeing bucks in daylight,” Temple said. He eventually scored on the trophy buck, in large part by his usage of the game cameras.
Late season hot spots
“I typically try to locate the low pressured areas that haven’t been hunted during January, but you also have to get on or near a food source so it’s a catch 22 situation,” Temple said.
“During the morning hunts through midday I like to hunt cutovers or crossings in a draw,” Temple said. “During the afternoon hours I’ll concentrate on food plots where the does are coming in, especially during the rut.”
Even during January there will be a secondary rut or bucks looking to breed does so Temple really likes to hunt areas close food sources as those tend to attract more bucks too.
While Temple hunts food plots, they’re not your typical food plots and that’s part of the key to his success on late season bucks.
“If we have an area cutover, I’ll get a dozer and clear a lane several hundred yards,” Temple said. “I have some stands where you can see 425 yards in both directions and some that might be 600 to 700 yards, but I want my stand at least 300 yards away from the crossings. That seems to be the optimum distance or sweet spot for my buck sightings.”
By positioning his stands long distances from the crossings or food sources Temple keeps the area free of human traffic and scent, which is imperative when targeting quality bucks during the late season.
If you’re still searching for that late season buck, then head to the woods and your nearest food source and you just might harvest the buck of a lifetime. Carpe Diem!
