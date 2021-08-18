Brad Chappell fired up the big motor and showered down on the gas, making a short trek up lake before cutting back and viewing his fish finder. Chappell quickly found his spot, a submerged stump about 12 feet deep, and the Garmin Live Scope lit up like a Christmas tree because there were so many crappie stacked around and over the stump.
We quickly cast out jigs tipped with Bobby Garland Itty Bitty grubs and let them glide slowly toward the bottom as we watched the Live Scope screen. Just as Chappell’s jigs neared the stump, a big crappie struck hard, and it didn’t take long for him to set the hook and bring the papermouth to the boat. I quickly followed suit with my first “August Live Scope” crappie.
We’d met at the landing about 8 a.m., which might seem like craziness during the dog days of summer, but there is a method to Chappell’s madness.
“There’s no use getting to the lake at daylight because the sun needs to get up above the horizon to put the crappie on the submerged structure,” Chappell explained. “They’ll be scattered and hard to find during the early morning hours.”
Chappell was right on the money as we caught fish on the first stump we stopped to fish. The stump was located along a ledge, and the crappie were attracted to it like a magnet. We each caught a few before moving to the next stump.
Chappell has been a crappie guide on Ross Barnett Reservoir and on Lake Washington for quite a few years now, and he’s absolutely one of the best crappie anglers and guides with whom I’ve ever fished. He’s got a boat rigged and ready for anglers of any age or proficiency level, and he likes to share his expertise and knowledge with others.
“Technology has improved so much that it’s changed the crappie tournament world, as all of the top anglers now use the Live Scopes to help them find and locate big crappie,” Chappell said. “I’ve spent a lot of time on the water learning the Live Scopes, and they are a game changer if you learn how to use them.”
The talented crappie guide spends many days a year on the lake, and he’s put in the time and effort to locate and mark stumps and brush piles on his depth finders, and that’s made all the difference in his fishing during the summer and any time of the year.
“We spend time fishing where the fish are now and not wondering if there are any on the submerged structure,” said Chappell. “We’ll cover a lot of water going from stump to stump until we find active fish, and then we’ll catch them.”
I sat beside Chappell at the front of the boat, and we fished shoulder to shoulder viewing the Live Scope as we “saw” the crappie on the structure. After working several stumps and catching a few here and there we stopped near a submerged stump that was loaded with crappie with schools of shad right over it.
“Sometimes you have to make a crappie bite to get them started,” Chappell said. “If you can entice a couple into biting, they may have a feeding frenzy, and you can load the boat in one spot.”
Occasionally, crappie would strike as the jig slowly sunk down into the school of fish, but the frenzy didn’t start until we started jerking the jigs as they got just above the school of crappie.
Watching the Live Scope was a little like watching a real-life video game, as you could watch the screen and see your lures sink all the way to the fish and then work them like a springtime bass angler bed fishes for bass. The difference, however, is that you are doing it 10 to 20 feet deep and watching the Live Scope screen.
Wham! Chappell had two crappie strike his double jig rig, and I watched in amazement as the two fish flared on the screen and inhaled the jigs. Sure enough, he landed both crappie.
It was quite a treat to entice the crappie into biting by watching the screen and seeing the fish chase and strike jigs deep below the boat. I’d watch them strike the lure on the screen and then feel the strike with my rod and reel.
Astonishingly, we kept 44 crappie, several between 1½ and 2 pounds, and released quite a few smaller ones on one of the hottest days of the summer. If you want to catch fish during the summer and fall, then give Chappell a call at 601-317-6681, and he can arrange a guided fishing trip to suit your fishing style.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
