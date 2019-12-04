MIKE GILES: Bow hunter harvests red-horned Pope and Young buck

Parker Temple drew back his Matthews’ bow and took aim at a monster buck, but it spotted him and froze as time seemed to stand still. What to do next, that was the question. Temple was between a rock and hard place and precious seconds were ticking off the clock.
Temple is an avid sportsman and successful deer hunter who’s taken it to the next level in bow hunting. Temple had already harvested a great buck with his bow earlier this season, but then another good buck appeared on his radar screen, or should we say entered his hunting zone and appeared on his game camera at a separate location than the first kill zone.
“I had pictures of a good deer, but they were few and far between,” Temple said. “I had a good feeling about my hunt because he’d come out in daylight hours the day before. I went to the stand early and got ready.”
Temple got up into the stand and waited for action and things started clicking fast. Ten wild hogs came in and started feeding, which is not usually a good sign.
“At first I thought I’d just sit there and let everything be natural because hogs come in all the time,” Temple said. “Then I decided to run them off because the deer might not come in with them there. I stood up and waved my arms and hands and grunted at them, but they never would leave. Finally three more big ones came in and they were acting spooky so I figured I could scare them all off, so I stood up and they all left.”
Temple didn’t have to wait long as some does, and smaller bucks came in almost immediately after they left.
“Another big hog came in making a lot of noise after them and ran them off, too,” Temple said.
“I was just sitting there and about that time about an hour before dark I spotted a deer coming in dead downwind of me. The buck I had on camera was in full velvet the day before but this one wasn’t so I though he was a different deer.”
This buck had red tinted horns and they really shined.
“I could just see horns coming down the trail I’d cut to drive in there with my ATV,” Temple said. “I thought it was a different deer because he didn’t have the velvet on his antlers but when he got into the field, he and that hog saw him I stood up and got ready.”
“Dang, that is him,” Temple said.
The deer started walking toward the hog and the hog bolted and ran dead away from Temple.
“As the deer started walking through the oak trees he got behind a tree and I drew my bow back as he was walking fast,” Temple said.
Suddenly the crafty buck turned and looked dead at Temple.
“I grunted and the buck stopped, and he looked me right in the eyeball,” Temple said. “I mean he was fixing to jet. I’d already drew back but it felt like it took me a minute to get on him and then I released the arrow.”
“Thunk!” The arrow hit the deer and disappeared and went straight through the buck.
“It was a perfect shot and hit him jut in the right place in the heart and you could see the blood coming out both sides,” Temple said. “The field was a small bow field about 60 yards wide and 80 yards long and he only made it about 15 yards into the field before he fell over dead.”
The monster buck was Temple’s best bow buck ever and sported a 20-inch wide 9-point rocking chair rack with tall red tinted horns. The buck had shed his velvet overnight and it made for an awesome set of antlers.
The buck green scored around 140 and will surely exceed the Pope and Young minimum score criteria of 125 when it dries to make the bowhunting records book.
While many people hunt for meat, some for fun and others for any horns, a select few like Parker Temple go for the big bucks. Temple’s hunting game plans and intuitive nature seems almost magical when it comes to harvesting trophy bucks.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
