Brutal cold air stung my cheeks as I walked through the swamp bottom on the final Saturday of deer season. With temperatures in the teens, the deer should be on their feet and feeding. The rut’s over and long gone by now, even though the bucks are still on the prowl looking for one more doe in estrous. Before arriving at my stand, I spot a couple of white flags waving silently back at me, beckoning me to come closer.
The does were startled by my appearance in their domain and gave me a fleeting wave as they departed. My destination was a little further in the woods, and I quickly took off my day pack and tied a rope to my stand as I got into my perch. The pack was full of goodies, including hot coffee on this bitter cold morning. I’d need the snacks and coffee if I was going to hunt this final Saturday, just to be able to stay warm and keep energized.
Bucks had been known to travel along this route near the creek bottom on their way to their bedding grounds. They’d rarely come through during the season as they were usually tucked safely into their bedding grounds to the south, nestled into the pine thickets that were so thick they were almost impenetrable by humans.
The sun had not yet risen, but the eastern sky was glowing with a hint of pink and orange signaling the start of another brilliant winter morn.
Could I stay comfortable until mid-morning, when I expected to see one more shooter buck?
My mind raced through the season with memories flooding back as I relived my successes and blessings of the hunts. I’d killed a nice nine-point on an afternoon only a couple of days after mouth surgery. I reckoned I could hurt out in the woods as much as I could at the house. I was blessed with my first buck of the season that Saturday afternoon in December.
My pain diminished when the tall rack buck appeared. I pulled the trigger, and he vanished for an instant. He was dead on this feet and only made it about 30 yards form the point of impact, and I found him within sight of the kill.
Later on, I entered the woods with my daughter Mikayla and helped her get into a stand perched high atop a tree. I’d barely made it to my own stand and had just got strapped in for my ascent up the tall pine.
“A deer just came in, and I think I’m going to shoot it,” texted Mikayla.
“Tic-Boom!” The 7mm 08 Ruger roared to life and belched smoke and fire, and the sound of silence was shattered by sharp crack of the rifle and the resultant roar that reverberated through the swamp and seemed to carry for miles.
Another memory had been made as she harvested a nice succulent doe. The kill will help nature keep the population in balance, and the steaks, sausage and jerky provided very tender and tasty meat for our family.
Not too many days went by that I didn’t walk on the wild side in the woods during the season. Success was always achieved, though I rarely pulled the trigger. It was enough watching the does and young bucks and hearing the sounds of nature. Many early mornings were spent listening to a cacophony of turkeys, hawks and woodpeckers greeting each new day’s dawning.
Suddenly, a large deer appeared 40 yards in front of me with his head to the ground. Was that an antler I glimpsed as the buck turned his head slightly? I squeezed the safety off and raised my rifle and saw the buck I’d been waiting for all season.
Just five more steps and he’d be in the clear, but he might smell me before I got an open shot. “I believe I can shoot through that tiny hole,” I thought.
“Boom!” The final buck of my season collapsed in a heap and didn’t even twitch. As the roar of the .270 Remington rolled through the swamp bottom for what seemed like minutes, I could hardly believe it. I’d come prepared to spend a long morning in freezing temperatures and my hunt was over only 10 minutes after I got into my tree. I’d been fortunate to catch that old buck before he made it back to the safety of his bedding area.
It was truly such a blessing to harvest my third buck on the final Saturday of deer season. Another wonderful season had come to an end, and I was counting my blessings while tagging out on my final hunt. I’ve already enjoyed some of the tenderloin fried lightly and will soon taste the tasty sausage and will remember the hunt and thank God for the opportunities we have here in America. Carpe Diem!
