MIKE GILES: Becky Nicosia -- turkey slayer extraordinaire

Becky Nicosia slowly drew her bow back, placed her pin on a wise old gobbler and released the arrow.
“Ka-Whap!” The broadhead smacked the longbeard in just the right spot, and he never knew what hit him.
Calling wise old gobblers within shotgun range is difficult for even the most seasoned hunters, but calling up an old tom and shooting them with a bow and arrow takes it to another level. Becky Nicosia, of Baton Rouge, is a talented archer who loves to turkey hunt and call in the wary old birds, and she prefers shooting them with her bow.
Nicosia shoots a Matthews bow, and she harvested her first gobbler with a bow in 2000. Nicosia was hunting near Sonora when she harvested that first gobbler in Texas. That first kill was an amazing accomplishment, and it ignited a flame that developed into a burning passion for calling up gobblers and shooting them with her bow.
“It’s one thing to shoot deer from a tree stand but quite another calling and harvesting gobblers from a ground blind,” Nicosia said. “In the beginning they would see me draw back and spook, so I had to practice sitting in a blind and shooting from ground level. I finally blacked out everything behind me, and I usually wear all black, too. I would draw my bow back from the side and then shoot through the window when they walked by.”
Calling the gobblers and listening to hens
Nicosia uses several different box calls like a Primos box and several slates or glass, by Lynch and Woodhaven calls.
“You can really get soft on those slates and glass calls, too,” Nicosia said.
“I’ll use little soft calls and do what the hens are doing and mock them,” Nicosia said. “I’ll let them set the pace and go from there. I have stayed with some flocks from daylight until noon. I had one turkey that I hunted for several years and finally named him Booger because he always seemed to booger me and get away.”
Old Booger set up in a field one afternoon and spent the day with the hens well out of range. As the afternoon wore on, Nicosia knew it was time for a change of pace. Booger disappeared for about an hour, giving Nicosia a chance to make a move.
“I slipped out of the blind and circled around and tried to get in front of where I thought they’d go,” Nicosia said. “I set up on the edge of the field and called the hens up, and Booger walked right in front of me following them, and I shot him. Sometimes things don’t work out like you plan, so you have to make adjustments. Sometimes it works, and in this case it did.”
Old Booger had an 11-inch beard and 1¼-inch spurs, and he eluded Nicosia for three years, but he finally met his match at the hands of an expert archer and turkey caller at 6:30 p.m.
“I use a fixed broadhead, a three-blade, 100-grain Wasp Boss,” Nicosia said. “I’ll shoot them where the wing touches the body or through his lower fantail from the rear when looking directly at his back. That’s a killing shot, too. But I like to get them as close to me as I can.”
Afternoon delight!
“I like to hunt in the fields in the afternoon from 1 to 6 p.m.,” Nicosia said. “I’ve had a lot of success hunting around those fields during mid to late afternoon, and it’s much easier to kill one where they like to hang out.”
Fields are excellent spots for hens that like to feed during midday and late afternoon, and if the hens are there, you can believe that the gobblers will be somewhere close by because they stay on ready during the mating season.
“Those gobblers don’t even know what they’re going to do from day to day, so it almost impossible for us to know what he’s going to do except for one thing: He’s going to be in areas where the hens like to be, and during the midday hours, that’s wherever their favorite feeding, nesting or dusting areas are,” Nicosia said.
Calling gobblers in close
If you want to call the gobblers in close like Nicosia, it’s a good idea to learn how to master a pot call or box. Yelps, purrs and clucks are all you need to be able to do if you know how and when to use them. Nicosia doesn’t use mouth calls but she prefers these calls, and that’s all it takes to call in gobblers. Try a few of Nicosia’s tips and techniques, and you might just become an expert at calling in and harvesting turkeys.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
