MIKE GILES: Baseball or fishing

During my formative years there was nothing I loved better than playing baseball and fishing.
My grandfather coached my Uncle Jimmy in Jackson when I was just a tot and I loved going to the games like a kid loves eating ice cream.
I cannot tell you how many snow cones I was rewarded with for returning foul balls to the concession stand but it was a lot. That was a treat for a country boy for sure, as I did not get many snow cones out in the country.
An added bonus of going to Jackson to visit my Pawpaw Nolen was that we also got to go fishing pretty regularly. Now J. P. Nolen was a larger than life ‘giant of a man’ and he lived life with a zest and relish not seen much these days. He was a great coach and even better outdoorsman and fishing coach.
Just imagine getting to go fishing with your sports hero. I didn’t have to imagine because I got to do it. I learned more by fishing with him than at any other time. In fact, things I learned from him helped me win tournaments 20 to 30-years later and I’m still reaping the benefits of his expertise.
I’m telling you if he left out that door, then I was with him when I was in Jackson. It didn’t matter whether we were going to the ballpark, to the lake or to work, I was going to be right there.
As Jerry Clower used to say he “flung a craving on me” and that was baseball and fishing. The best thing about that was that I got to do both with him, go to practice and games and then go fishing several times a week.
When I got old enough to play myself, I was ready and willing to play whenever and wherever and usually did.
We played all day and night if we could, loving every minute of it. Fish all day and go to practice or ball games was the norm for me during the summertime. When I was in Jackson it was all about fishing during the summer.
We went to Ross Barnett, Chotard, Albemarle, Eagle Lake and the spillway. Back here at home I did get to fish some ponds but we didn’t have a boat to go to the reservoir but we still fished the creeks, ponds and occasionally Okatibbee Lake when we could, but only from the bank as we had no boat over here.
I still remember one time when PawPaw came over for the weekend and we had a ball game on a Saturday afternoon. However, we went to Okatibbee lake to fish as we had plenty of time to get to the game that afternoon.
We drove his truck out past the old Pat Harrison Marina and parked when we couldn’t go any further. Then we followed the road until it disappeared into the water of the lake with high banks on each side of the old roadway. Lo and behold the old roadbed was shady and full of big fat bull bluegills bedding right on the bank.
We put on a cricket and pitched it out there and let is sit for a split second before the quill disappeared. I set the hook and nailed a fat bream and the fight was on. For the next several hours we caught bream after bream.
It came time to leave and go to the ball game, but I just could not stand it. It is not every day when my hero came to town to go fishing with me. I fished right up until the last few minutes until it was time to leave and I kept right on catching!
I do not know how many bream we caught that day, but it was a magical memory for me and one that I’ll never forget.
I do not think I ever missed another game, but on that day back in 1969 I just couldn’t pry myself away from that bed full of bull bream. Carpe Diem. . . Because we can never go back in time and get a do-over.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.