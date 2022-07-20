Arriving at Beckley, West Virginia, I expected to go fishing on the New River with a local guide. Alas, the guide told me that they usually cut the fishing off at 10,000 CFS and it was at 26,000 CFS that afternoon.
He didn’t offer much hope so my bride, Kathy and I decided to spend the next day along the New River Gorge and hike and zip line too. We visited the Tunnel Trail overlooking the river and were treated to breathtaking views of the river and rocky terrain.
The New River Bridge, looming high above the treetops from mountain to mountain was a wondrous sight to behold. The history of the New River Gorge and people who lived in the area came to life in the museum located near the bridge and it was fascinating indeed. We had booked a trip to the River Expeditions Zip Line and that’s just where we went later that afternoon. When we finally climbed up to the first tower high up in the trees, I had second thoughts, but it was too late to back out.
Needless to say Kathy and I had a blast zooming along at tree top level and we enjoyed the rush of excitement and the feeling of victory- of survival! While at River Expeditions a young lady overheard me lamenting the fact that my fishing trip that morning had been cancelled. She quickly shared another guides’ name who fished other rivers and before we left there I’d talked to Roy Blankenship and set a trip for the following morning to fish the Greenbriar river.
Blankenship picked me up at The Resort at Glade Springs the next morning and I enjoyed catching smallmouth bass right from the start. Due to the high water in most of the rivers there was not another boat on this river!
Amazingly I caught and released over 30 smallmouth bass on my best river trip ever and probably lost about half that many until I got my rods situated properly. My raft guide was Tommy Richmond, and he was an excellent captain and host. He knew the spots to fish and how to maneuver so that I had the best opportunity.
I got bites from start to finish and actually caught the biggest ones in the last portion of the trip before we pulled out just in time to get back to my conference site and opening meetings.
What can I say about our hosts? I don’t think I’ve been at another conference site where everybody was so friendly, courteous and helpful. The New River Gorge area and Southern West Virginia seemed like a slice of heaven for outdoors people. Adventures on the Gorge offered a little bit of everything, and the food was just divine.
Many of us sampled some of the numerous opportunities at Adventures on the Gorge including fishing on the New River, whitewater rafting and ziplining too. Although the New River was still high and swift, their skilled guides and raft men were able to put us in enough spots to catch some fish too.
Our guide, K. P. even put us on a honey hole just before we stopped as Emily Strothers caught a monster rainbow trout and I caught 6 smallmouths on that last hole.
Finally, I couldn’t talk about Southern West Virginia without mentioning the fantastic Boy Scout property the Summit Bechtel Reserve. It is truly a world class facility that not only provides opportunities for Boy Scouts to use but for year-round use by the public. There is ziplining, rock climbing, camping, ATV trails, mountain bike trails and even a skateboard park.
They have long distance rifle ranges, pistol ranges, sporting clays and 5-stand. There is almost unlimited opportunities available for the public. Add in a beautiful wedding and corporate venue to go along with a new hotel and the possibilities are there for retreats of all kinds. There are several lakes that are good for swimming, kayaking, canoeing and even fishing. I can’t name everything that you can do there, but this is a world class facility!
If you have never been to Southern West Virginia and sampled their down-home hospitality, local cuisine, beautiful mountain landscapes, or viewed the abundant wildlife then you have surely missed a slice of heaven on earth.
The good news is that it’s not too late for you to make plans to visit Southern West Virginia. The possibilities of what you can do and see are almost endless, depending upon how much time you have. We spent a memorable week at The Resort at Glade Springs and enjoyed the best of Southern West Virginia.
In the process we had a lot of fun, made great memories, experienced many thrilling adventures and enjoyed a refreshing post-covid vacation even though it had been delayed for two years.
Almost heaven, West Virginia, take me home country roads!
