James Byrd cast a lure towards the shoreline, and it settled slowly to the bottom, but it didn’t get far as a bass struck hard and started running towards deeper water.
Wham! Byrd drove the steel hook deep into the jaws of the hungry bass, and the fight was on. After a short battle, Byrd caught and released the first bass of his day. As we continued fishing the submerged grass field, the bass fed on small fry and worked the shallows looking for anything to satisfy their hunger.
Suddenly, another bass struck hard and fast and almost tore the rod from Wayne Edward’s hands. Edwards, from Meridian, set the hook, and the battle was on. A few minutes later, the retired pastor caught his first bass of the day, but it wouldn’t be his last.
Wayne Edwards and James Byrd, of Oxford, met at Mississippi College many years ago, and they also attended seminary together. They kept their friendship going through the years and were now enjoying a morning of bass fishing at the famed Triple D Ranch. The fish were biting at this small lake, and the two friends kept catching and releasing bass on a regular basis.
Although some fish for competition, we were fishing strictly for fun, rest and relaxation. The only competition here was seeing who would catch the next bass, and they sometimes both caught bass simultaneously.
Edwards had requested that I guide him and his lifelong friend in their quest to catch bass and experience a fun-filled “bass catching” day on the water. Though I hadn’t been on this lake in a while, I figured we’d get more than a few bites and catch a few bass to get the day started.
After looking at the grass and scum growing from the bottom to the top, I quickly deduced that this was a perfect situation to fish with a Bass Pro Shops Stiko. As a result, our day started out with a bang, and the action kept up all day long.
We took a break about 10 a.m. and ate a few snacks and moved to another lake. We’d left the bass biting and had tallied around 25 bass by then and missed about twice that many strikes. Larger bass were waiting in another lake, and I knew we’d get our string yanked a little harder.
Afternoon delight
After catching a few fish at another lake, we moved to our third lake of the day and detected activity along the shorelines from bedding bream and small fry that had recently hatched out. The bass were taking full advantage of easy pickings and were making quick work of their prey.
Edwards and Byrd both nailed good bass after pitching their Texas rigged worms and lizards into a treetop. As we worked toward the shallow end of the pond, we all caught bass off of wood structure. The baitfish were sitting tight, and all it took was an accurate throw near the wood and you’d get bit.
I spotted several bass slashing the water along the shorelines and headed back into the activity zone. This time I cast out a shad-colored Bass Pro Stiko and let it sink slowly near a fish swirl and watched as my line started moving off to the side. I reeled in the slack line and prepared to set the hook.
Wham! I drove the hook deep into the mouth of the hungry bass, and he exploded through the surface and thrashed across the top, battling with everything he had. Alas, he was no match for my Johnny Morris Platinum Series rod and reel combo filled with 50-pound braid.
Byrd followed up with a cast near another hungry bass and promptly hooked up with a lunker bass of his own. After an epic battle, he led the lunker bass to my net, and I quickly took the bass into the boat for a quick picture before releasing it to grow some more.
For the next two hours, Edwards and Byrd caught and released bass in the 2½- to 3½-pound range while sometimes catching two at a time.
It was like money in the bank. Just cast up near a swirl on the bank and hold on because the bass were feeding on bream and small fry, and they didn’t turn anything down. We continued drawing awesome strikes from hungry bass, and they meant business as they were eating with aggression.
Though we’d missed more than our fair share of strikes during the early morning, we rarely missed a bass during the late afternoon hours as we’d changed hooks to the Gamakatsu skip gap hooks. The skip gap hooks held the Stikos tight and definitely penetrated the lunker bass’s jaws for good hooksets.
If you’re looking for some fantastic post spawn bass action, then head to Triple D Ranch soon before hot weather arrives. Contact them at 205-652-7407 or check them out on Facebook at Triple D Ranch. They’re located about 45 minutes from Meridian in Emelle, Alabama.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
