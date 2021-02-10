I’ve always loved old things.
Our home is filled with antiques that belonged to my grandmother or a great aunt or a stranger I never met.
To me, there is nothing like setting a table with china that belonged to a relative who lived decades before me, who set her own table with those same plates and bowls as she went about the business of life.
I prefer old music and old books, stories whose universal truths have been passed down through many, many years. I also love walking through old cemeteries. There is a family cemetery close to our house that has surviving grave markers from the 1700s. I can spend hours in that sacred place, piecing together the stories of my ancestors and wondering at all I will never know.
One word comes to mind when I study those stones: hardship. One family buried 5 children from 1915-1918, from what I assume was a raging pandemic, or perhaps just daily life. Young soldiers who died in foreign places came home to rest forever in this little patch of ground. Over in the back corner is a small marker whose simple words weigh heavy on me: A Stranger Known Only to God.
I am struck by the connected spirit I share with those who are long gone. My grandparents are buried here. My grandmother Frances used to walk over this cemetery herself, perusing the same markers that I do now. We recently renovated her house, and sometimes when I am walking my dogs around the property as she did for so many years, I have this strange feeling that I have done this all before, and perhaps I have.
In his essay “A Native Hill,” Wendell Berry writes about this same sensation. He describes an early morning on a riverbank on the land that he inherited from his family. As he stood there peering through the fog at a distant barge, he was overcome by a “curious ambiguity.” He claims that “it was as though I was not necessarily myself at all. I could have been my grandfather, in his time, standing there watching, as I knew he had.”
This cyclical occurrence in life and nature is not limited to our own relatives or our own land. I had the same experience many miles from home on a stretch of the Appalachian Trail.
If you read this column regularly, you are aware that Brad and our son Dan are section hikers on the AT. Last year, Dan was unable to join Brad during spring break, so I agreed to take his spot. Still not sure how that transpired, but I thought it would inspire me to get in shape. That didn’t happen exactly, but the trip did. My sweet husband scaled his plans way back for me, but I did actually walk on the trail with a huge backpack on my back for (in my mind) a long time.
I had a lot of time to contemplate things during my walk; I was pretty far behind Brad, and I had to get my mind off of the heavy pack on my back and the blisters on my feet. Once I finally lifted my head and looked around, I was enthralled by my surroundings.
It wasn’t just the lush beauty of these surroundings—it was the familiarity of it all. I had never been on this trail, but I couldn’t help think about those who had. I thought of all the hikers who had been winding through here during the 100 years the trail has been in use. Then I considered the settlers who moved through this very part of the country centuries before I was born and the native people who had called this particular area home for thousands of years.
And I wondered, what was their struggle? What was their hardship? My hardship that beautiful day in March was grief. I was living in the foggy aftermath of recently losing my father. But as I looked all around me and listened to the pulse of life buzzing in my ears, I was struck by that feeling of connectedness. Not just by being one with nature, but by sharing in the struggles of those who came before me in this sacred place. It was, well, comforting.
I’m not so young that I don’t see the part I play in nature’s game. Even Wendell Berry saw the irony when, praising the glories of nature, he exclaimed, “What wonder will be found here on the morning after my death?”
Life does have a way of moving on, but we can find comfort in the travelers who have gone before us. We all play a part in this narrative of loss and hardship and love and beauty, no matter when we may travel the path. And that’s my kind of story — an old one you want to revisit again and again.
Hope to see you soon in our great outdoors!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.