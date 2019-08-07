Krystin Nicole Waller instructs the children on the finer points of pitching and casting.
Rosalee Raybon, 8, of Crystal Springs, displays a nice catfish she caught while hand grabbing with guidance from Mike Giles at the Mississippi Wildlife Federation show last weekend during the kid's day event.
Jason Reynolds and his high flying retriever's were a big hit on kids day at the Extravaganza last weekend.
Fun at the Wildlife Extravaganza
Krystin Nicole Waller instructs the children on the finer points of pitching and casting.
Rosalee Raybon, 8, of Crystal Springs, displays a nice catfish she caught while hand grabbing with guidance from Mike Giles at the Mississippi Wildlife Federation show last weekend during the kid's day event.
Jason Reynolds and his high flying retriever's were a big hit on kids day at the Extravaganza last weekend.
Photos by Mike Giles
Some scenes from the Mississippi Wildlife Federation Extravaganza, Aug. 2-4, at the Mississippi Trade Mart.
Services: Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, 11 a.m., at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel. Burial will follow in Barker Cemetery, Marion. Visitation: Friday, Aug. 9 from 6-7 p.m., at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel.
Services: Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial: Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6-7 p.m. at Berry and Gardner's Chapel #1 and one hour prior to services.
Funeral services for Mrs. Lucille Henson Molpus will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Bro. Jack Kern will officiate the service. Burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.