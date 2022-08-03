FIRST CATCH

Submitted photo 

5-year-old Eli Sikes displays a nice bream that he caught fishing  with his grandparents Tom Sikes and Page Sikes. It was the young man's first catch. 

Submitted photo 

5-year-old Eli Sikes displays a nice bream that he caught fishing  with his grandparents Tom Sikes and Page Sikes. It was the young man's first catch. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video