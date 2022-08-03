Submitted photo
5-year-old Eli Sikes displays a nice bream that he caught fishing with his grandparents Tom Sikes and Page Sikes. It was the young man's first catch.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 10:59 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.