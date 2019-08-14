Briarwood Christian wins back-to-back championships

Grayson Morris and Tucker Smith completed a wire-to-wire win on Saturday to secure their second consecutive victory in the Mossy Oak Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
The duo, representing Briarwood Christian School of Birmingham, Ala., caught a three-day total of 15 bass that weighed 50 pounds, 1 ounce to earn a landmark win on Kentucky Lake here in the northwest corner of the Volunteer State.
The victory marks the first time a high school duo repeated as national champion.
The winners earned a $4,500 a scholarship, which will go toward their college education. Morris, 18, recently graduated from Briarwood and will compete for the University of Montevallo (Ala.) bass fishing team. Smith, 17, is a rising senior at Briarwood.
