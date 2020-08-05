BRAD DYE: The smell of coffee in the mountains

“One more cup of coffee for the road
One more cup of coffee ‘fore I go
To the Valley Below” –Bob Dylan, “One More Cup of Coffee”
I had not been that tired, bone-tired, in a while. It felt as if there were no part of my body that wasn’t sore. We had hiked most of the prior day in a downpour and our night of sleep in the loft of the Appalachian Trail shelter would best be described as fitful thanks to the mice that called the place home and, as a result, we had begun the day’s hike on very little rest.
We were blessed on day two with gorgeous weather and as we stretched out in the loft of the Gooch Mountain shelter, we were lulled to sleep by the sounds of “Maine Jane,” an AT thru-hiker who was camping nearby regaling all within earshot with stories about her hike through the Hundred-Mile Wilderness.
Early the next morning as I made my way down the ladder from the loft, with every bone, muscle, and sinew expressing their dissatisfaction over my recent activities, I caught the scent of fresh coffee in the air and made my way over to the picnic tables. Several hikers had gathered in the faint light of early morning and all were busy preparing their morning coffee.
We had befriended a couple from Starkville the prior night at Springer Mountain, so I joined them to discuss our plans for the day. I watched as Audrey poured a cup of coffee from her portable French press and my look must have said, “That sure looks and smells better than my instant coffee,” as she soon motioned for me to extend my cup.
I wrapped both my hands around the mug and as I lifted it closer to my nose the smell mixed with the cool mountain air made me forget about all my aches and pains. “What could be better?” I asked myself as I watched the morning sun begin to make its way over the mountains and into the tops of the trees that surrounded the shelter.
Is there a better smell than freshly brewed coffee? The answer is, “Yes” – freshly brewed coffee in the outdoors. As I’ve postulated before, meals are better in the outdoors and I firmly believe that the same applies to beverages such as coffee. I think this is especially true when hiking and camping.
When you set out on a multi-night backpacking trip such as a section hike or thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail, all that you need to survive is carried on your back. All the unnecessary “stuff” is stripped away for what it is – unnecessary – and life becomes very simple. I like simple.
It is in these “simple” times when life is lived at its most basic level that appreciation for the little things is elevated to a much higher plane. Basic food items become delicacies – never has peanut butter and Nutella on a burrito sounded (and tasted) like the daily special at a five-star restaurant, which brings me back to coffee and the comfort it provides when consumed in the outdoors.
I’ve been a coffee drinker for about half of my life, however, I’ve always loved the smell of it. I can remember sitting with my dad at his friend Mr. Bud’s house on Saturday mornings as they drank coffee and made plans for the upcoming coon hunt while enjoying biscuits and fried deer tenderloin. Perhaps that’s why the smell of coffee always makes me think of hunting, camping, and the outdoors.
I have several outdoor coffee memories. Once, after a Boy Scout Spook-O-Ree campout at Camp Binachi with my son, I remember walking bleary-eyed into the dining hall and seeing the large silver coffee urn shining across the way like a beacon in the morning dawn. The taste and smell of that coffee in the quiet solitude of early morning was a balm for my tired body after a night of little sleep with a troop of rambunctious boys who were hopped-up on Halloween candy.
Since I began drinking it on a regular basis, coffee has been a staple of my life, especially in the outdoors. While I don’t typically take it with me while deer hunting, a thermos of coffee has always been a must-have item for the duck blind or boat and is a welcomed treat after a morning in the turkey woods.
Early one morning this week as I stood waiting at my coffee maker, bones and muscles aching from a weekend of hard work at the farm, I watched as the morning sun made its way into the tops of the oak trees in the front yard and I was transported back to that morning a few years ago at the Gooch Mountain Shelter.
I enjoyed every last drop of that cup of coffee as I thought about my next hiking adventure. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
