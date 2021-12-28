In that moment, it’s as if everything is frozen in time. The forest, abuzz with activity in the seconds before, seems to stand still. When a mature buck steps into view — or more often, materializes out of nowhere — it’s as if his presence has been announced without making a sound.
It’s what I call “buck silence,” and it is a palpable sensation. I love to watch what unfolds next. Typically, in the minutes following the “announcement,” smaller bucks tend to make themselves scarce, and often, especially during the rut, does may do the same.
In mid-December, I sat observing a long lane bordered on one side by a thinned pine plantation and on the other by a thicket with mixed hardwoods. The brisk wind blew into my face as I spent the afternoon watching several does and a spike buck feeding in and around the lane.
As evening approached, both does and the small buck became much more alert or “spooky.” Since the rut was beginning in our area, I used a grunt call sporadically throughout the afternoon hunt, and when I noticed the deer peering intently into the thicket, I issued two guttural grunts in that direction.
I looked down as I lowered the call, and my eyes returned to the lane just in time to see a buck step from the thicket. It was as if he just appeared, and as I glassed him through the binoculars, I watched the other deer scatter. His swollen neck left no doubt that the rut was on as I watched him, now through the riflescope, swagger down the lane.
As he turned broadside following the trail the does had exited, I grunted, which stopped him long enough for me to settle the crosshairs on his vitals and slowly squeeze the trigger. The 140-grain bullet from my 6.5 Creedmoor did its job, and soon I was kneeling in the lane next to him to offer up a prayer of thanksgiving.
Almost two weeks later and two days before Christmas, the wind was finally right to hunt another hotspot where I had multiple trail camera photos of several mature bucks, and I found myself sitting in a ladder stand well before first light overlooking a travel corridor between two dense thickets.
As the first hints of “graylight” appeared, I heard the sounds of a deer walking through the leaves in my direction. With my eyes focused toward the sound, I watched as a small six-point made his way along the trail out of the thicket.
Within minutes of his disappearing into the opposite thicket across the lane, another buck, this time a young eight-point, walked out trailing a doe. I watched as they faded into the brush from whence the first buck had appeared.
I had made the decision that morning to hunt all day, as I knew the wind would be favorable, and the 29 degree early morning temperature would have the deer on the move. However, an all-day sit proved unnecessary, as the morning stillness was soon interrupted by the sounds of a commotion to my right.
Turning, I saw a doe flash through an opening in the bramble followed by the large body of a buck, grunting as he gave chase. Momentarily, the doe stepped into the opening; however, the buck remained secluded in the cover.
I reached for my grunt tube, an old one that had belonged to my father-in-law, grunted one time and eased my rifle into position. Enraged at hearing what he thought was an invader in his territory, the monarch stepped into the clearing.
The woods fell silent as I settled the crosshairs on what would be my best buck to date, and after the shot, I sat for a time in what I have come to call the “after silence.”
A few days earlier, I had finished reading “The Last Wild Road” by T. Edward Nickens, without a doubt one of the best books I read this year, and it’s now a personal favorite. In his story “Go It Alone,” Nickens describes the moments following the successful hunt for what had been his best buck in 14 years of hunting his farm:
“I kept the rifle on the shooting rail and my eye in the scope. I knew these few moments wouldn’t last, and I didn’t want to disturb the quiet, as if it were a startled bird that at any second might flit away. So, I sat in the stand, looking at the buck. Just the two of us, alone.”
As a hunter, I have come to appreciate these moments of stillness, both the breathtaking excitement of the “buck silence” and the somber quietude that lingers in the “after silence.” A moment filled with a rush of adrenaline followed by a time of thankfulness tempered with sadness and respect.
Savor these moments, and until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
