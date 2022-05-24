BRAD DYE: The perfect Tuesday -- good coffee, a gobbling turkey and good music

Photo provided by Nathaniel Maddux

Call me a coffee snob, but small-batch coffee is just better: better for the grower, the environment and the consumer. For just a few dollars more, you can replace your mass-produced coffee with an “ethically sourced” small batch coffee. My favorite thus far is the Grand Slam Blend from Niangua Coffee Company’s Field Collection. I must admit I’m a sucker for anything in Mossy Oak Green Leaf or Bottomland; however, what’s in that camo bag is even better. It’s the smoothest coffee I’ve ever had!