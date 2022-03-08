I’ve always been fascinated with how the relationships we form in life end up shaping us, and I find it amazing that seemingly random encounters with people along life’s path often turn into lifelong friendships.
A few weeks ago, I found myself at the McDonald’s in Louisville sitting across the table from someone who, several years earlier, had a significant impact on my life, although I had never met him in person.
Shane Sunn, who was born and raised in Ackerman and now lives in Colorado, was in town to check on his mother, who is currently recovering from a recent heart attack, as well as visit with his father.
His dad, Moon Sunn, factors heavily into our reason for meeting, as Shane had recently finished his first book, a memoir about his fishing legend father. The book focuses on the father/son dynamic of both Moon’s relationship with his father and Shane’s relationship with Moon, with fishing being the common thread running throughout. He describes the book as “a story of generational pain that is ultimately resolved.”
Moon’s legendary reputation as a fisherman would best be described as epic. “When we talk about fishing, it’s not even next level, it’s in a different atmosphere,” Sunn said.
The never-ending pain of loss lies at the heart of Moon’s fishing fixation, having lost his father to a heart attack at an early age (Moon was 14 and his father was 50). Sunn told me that he only began to understand Moon’s anguish when he asked his father, “Why?”
He once asked Moon, “Dad, why do you like fishing so much?” Moon’s response not only provided much needed understanding for Shane, it also helped shape the book. Moon’s reply: “You know, I don’t think I’ve ever caught a fish that I wasn’t somehow saying, ‘Look Daddy, I caught this one for you.’”
The story proceeds through Moon’s path of grieving and coping with the pain of loss through a life lived fishing. Shane’s parents divorced when he was young. As a result of Moon’s fishing fixation and the fact that Moon was always fishing somewhere in a range from Ackerman to Alaska, Shane was left longing for a father.
The book, in the editing process now, will be titled, “Look, Daddy! — Memoir of a Fishing Legend and His Son.” Look for a review of it here later this year when it hits the shelves, as my dialogue with Shane left me longing for the story in its entirety.
As excited as I was to talk with Shane about his forthcoming memoir, I was even more energized to finally have the opportunity to meet him in person so I could offer a heartfelt “thank you” for what he had done for me several years ago, without even knowing it.
Aside from holding the title of “soon-to-be-published” author, Shane is also a Presbyterian minister, the head of a church planting network and the owner/operator of a fishing and hunting guide service in Colorado.
I was introduced (virtually) to Shane over a decade ago by friend Gresham Griffin of Meridian when Shane was still the minister at St. Patrick Presbyterian Church in Greeley, Colorado. Shane had been the Griffins’ minister in Oxford years ago, and Gresham turned me on to his sermons that were published and archived on the St. Patrick’s website.
It was a time in my life when I was searching, yearning to deepen my faith and understanding of Christ and His word. Shane’s sermons did just that, and there was a peace in his voice and spirit that resonated with me.
Little did I know that years later, I would see a post about Shane’s upcoming book in my Southeastern Outdoor Press Association (SEOPA) newsletter and reach out to him via email to let him know how he had impacted my life from afar. That email led to our meeting at McDonald’s a few weeks ago which gave me the opportunity to look him in the eyes, shake his hand, and say, “Thanks.”
I am fully convinced that “random” connections in life aren’t random at all. I would never have made the connection with Shane were it not for SEOPA and I would never have been a member of SEOPA if it were not from my connections with Otha Barham and, later, Mike Giles.
Mr. Otha was gracious enough to let me fill his column from time to time over the years with my outdoor adventures, to which I’ve alluded before. Ultimately, that led to me taking over his column at The Star when he made the decision to retire (Mike helped make that possible as well). Again, our connections aren’t random.
This conviction is solidified further for me by the fact that I write this while sitting in a South Florida swamp alongside Steve Brown, the man who mentored me into what was to become my obsession with turkey hunting. Without this obsession, I would not be writing my weekly column, as turkey hunting is what led me to connect with both Otha and Mike. Isn’t life amazing?
Take time this week to thank those that made your outdoor “obsessions” possible, and until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
