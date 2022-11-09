BRAD DYE: The magic of small things

It was one of those perfect moments in life, a moment that you know is special. You wish that moments like it would never end, and you know that when you think of them, even years later, you will find yourself smiling.
In this case, it was only a few months later. As I sat on our screened porch Saturday morning listening to the sound of rain on the tin roof, my mind drifted back to a moment on a deck above the Snake River in late May.
We had just arrived at our cabin for a weekend of fly fishing on the Snake and the four of us sat there, fathers and sons, uncles and nephews, enjoying a beer (some of us) with the sound of the river and the beauty of the mountains surrounding us. It was perfect.
Billy, my nephew, would soon be entering his senior year of high school and our son Dan, a recent college graduate, would be leaving home in a couple of months for Wyoming, but, in that moment, we were all together and that togetherness was more than enough.
From my vantage point, I watched over their shoulders as clouds rolled in over the mountains and the words of John Denver’s “Back Home Again” filled my mind. “There’s a storm across the valley, clouds are rollin’ in...” I hummed along.
I remember thinking at the time that it felt like a homecoming of sorts which has always been the case for me each time I travel “out West.” I’ve lived in Mississippi all of my life, but I always feel at home on the rivers and in the mountains of the western states.
“Hey, it’s good to be back home again, Sometimes this old farm feels like a long lost friend, Yes, and hey, it’s good to be back home again...” A rumble of thunder brought me back to the screened porch and the reality that the farm does, for me, always “feel like a long lost friend.”
I went back to my reading, enjoying the sound of the raindrops on the tin and realizing (with a smile on my face) that it was moments just like this one that I had envisioned when I designed the porch that we added in our remodel.
The rain, which was much needed, continued throughout most of the day Saturday as did my recollections of that afternoon together in Wyoming, remembering how we had watched an osprey leave its nest in a tree across the river to fish. How, at one point, the raptor effortlessly plucked a trout from the river then perched in a tree overhanging the deck as it stripped flesh from its catch, soon returning with it to the nest.
The vivid clarity of that mental picture brought to mind the taste of the beers we had that afternoon. I harkened back to the Jenny Lake Lager from Snake River Brewing that I had enjoyed and, as I remembered their motto, “Put our river through your liver,” I laughed aloud.
Smiles and laughter, time with those we love--all cherised things, I have come to realize. In my reading over the past few weeks, I discovered the writing of the late Richard Wagamese. His words spoke to me and I quickly devoured both “One Native Life” and “One Story, One Song” over the course of just a few days.
Wagamese, an Ojibwe from the Wabaseemoong Independent Nation in Northwestern Ontario, is probably best known for his novel “Indian Horse” which was adapted to film in 2017; however, it is his words from “One Native Life” that have stayed with me: “It’s not the huge things that return us to who we are, it’s the magic of the small.”
Saturday morning, I experienced that magic both in the moments of rain on a tin roof and in the memory of time spent with boys that I have watched grow into men. Time is precious, becoming ever more so with each passing day.
“The older you get the more time you have. You have learned, mostly, what to waste time on: what will bring you the most pleasure.” I thought about those words from “Wild to the Heart” by Rick Bass Saturday afternoon as I thought about those young men, Dan and Billy.
I had talked with both of them at separate times last week about our plans for the upcoming deer season. The thought of the time with each of them warmed me through on the cool, damp evening Saturday and I looked forward to those moments together with the eager anticipation of a boy, a boy that still resides within the heart of this man.
In the words of Richard Wagamese, “Life is filled with poetry. It may not be pretty all the time, but it’s there, nonetheless. Our job is to find it for ourselves.” Until next time, here’s to time spent together with those we love, the gift of the memories created, and the poetry of life that surrounds us, and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.