BRAD DYE: The life of a hunter and environmentalist

There was a time in my life when I thought being a hunter and being an environmentalist were incompatible. I saw them as opposite ends of the spectrum.
Hunters were rugged individuals that lived off the land and environmentalists were “tree huggers” that fought, mostly in the Pacific Northwest it seemed, to protect things like old growth timber and spotted owls.
Hunters were conservationists and environmentalists were activists. In my mind, Teddy Roosevelt was the standard bearer for the hunter/conservationist while the stereotypical “hippie” represented the face of environmental activism.
Looking back, I don’t really like the person that I was then. Narrow-minded would be an accurate assessment. How I missed the fact that Teddy Roosevelt was also one of the greatest environmentalists of all-time is beyond me. So, what changed?
Well, for one, I got older. It’s easy to have really strong opinions about “things” with no gray areas allowed, until you actually experience those “things” and realize that, perhaps, there exists more than one way to think about them. To use a reference from my childhood in the 70s, I think I began to become more like Michael Stivic (“Meathead” of the "All in the Family" television show) and less like Archie Bunker.
Life has a way of doing that to you. It changes you, thank goodness. Somewhere in between finishing a B.A. in English and starting an M.A. in English, I discovered author Rick Bass, whom I consider to be the perfect role model for the hunter/environmentalist.
I remember perusing the shelves upstairs at Square Books in Oxford (oh, how I love that place) and coming across a copy of “The Ninemile Wolves” by Rick Bass. The book is, as one reviewer so astutely described, “not so much a scientific study as one man’s vigorous, emotional inquiry into the proper relationship between man and nature.”
That book changed my perspective. It showed me that it was perfectly fine to be both a hunter and an environmentalist. In fact, to be one actually requires being the other. In order to have places to hunt, we must actively pursue ways to manage and protect those places.
In his words, “We need wilderness. The more confusing and crowded and ‘civilized’ the world becomes, the more we need it. The faster it disappears, the more we need it.” I am blessed to have family land on which to hunt and fish; however, I am even more blessed that no more than five miles from that land lie the 48,000 acres that make up the Sam D. Hamilton Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge.
The refuge has been a part of my life since I enrolled at Mississippi State in the fall of 1990. I have spent countless hours hunting and hiking there and even asked my wife to marry me there on the shores of Bluff Lake. I now have a son at MSU and he also shares my love for the refuge.
I think it is our duty to give back to the outdoor spaces that give so much to us. In the words of Bass, “If it is wild to your own heart, protect it. Preserve it. Love it. And fight for it, and dedicate yourself to it ... if it’s what makes your heart sing ... then focus on it.”
Bass does a wonderful job conveying the message of why we should be environmental activists, but what about the hunting side of the equation? How, in a world that seems to be growing more and more anti-hunting, do you answer the question of “Why I Hunt?” His writing helped me bridge that gap.
According to Bass, “... I am struck more and more by the conceit that people in a hunter-gatherer culture might have richer imaginations than those who dwell more fully in an agricultural or even post-agricultural environment ... A hunter’s imagination has no choice but to become deeply engaged, for it is never the hunter who is in control, but always the hunted, in that the prey directs the predator’s movements.”
Thinking of it this way, hunting is an extension of who I am, it is hardwired into my being. In the same light, so is environmental activism. I am called to be a steward of the resources God has given me.
Bass’ efforts to protect the Yaak Valley in Montana through the Yaak Valley Forest Council (yaakvalley.org) have further inspired me to do my part to preserve the areas that “make my heart sing” like the Noxubee Refuge (friends-of-noxubee-refuge.org).
I checked off a bucket-list item in 2016 when I got to meet Bass. He was in Jackson as part of the Mississippi Book Festival. I was a bit starstruck. He was just as kind, gentle, and thoughtful as I had envisioned him to be. On his walk to Author’s Row he had plucked a Gardenia and placed it beside him on the table. It reminded me to never pass up an opportunity to enjoy the beautiful world that surrounds us. I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email Outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
