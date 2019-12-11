BRAD DYE: The life of a hunter and environmentalist

Photo by Brad Dye

It’s apparent that I was a bit starstruck when I got to meet Rick Bass on Author’s Row at the Mississippi Book Festival in 2016. His writing has greatly impacted my thoughts on what it means to be a hunter. I believe as hunters we should also be environmentalists when it comes to protecting and caring for the wild spaces that give us so much. I checked off a bucket list item when I met Bass and I treasure my signed copies of his books.