BRAD DYE: The joys of growing older

“A man doesn’t age much in his mind, only in his joints and muscles. Sometimes he forgets that he’s aged at all because even though he’s so old he creaks, upstairs he’s Montgomery Clift.” -- Sean Dietrich
Those words from Sean Dietrich have been on mind mind a good bit lately as I recently finished reading his memoir, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?: A Memoir of Learning to Believe You’re Gonna Be Okay.”
The fact that I have also been nursing a bad back lately as a result of overdoing it on the farm a few weeks ago really made Dietrich’s words hit home.
When I was younger man it always seemed to me that ailments like pulled muscles and hurt backs came as a result of much more glorious reasons such as dragging a monster buck out of the woods alone, breaking a wild stallion, or felling and splitting 20 or 30 cords of wood (I’ve actually done one of those).
These days the reasons seem much less “gladiator-like,” for instance, bending over in the bathroom to pick up a towel or, in my case, going a bit too fast on the zero-turn lawnmower because I was in a hurry. As a result, I am paying the price in the form of a sore back.
The good news for me is that I’m getting better every day and, when I mowed this past weekend, I made sure to take it slow. I guess old dogs can learn new tricks or at least they can learn how to avoid injury.
Dietrich, who may be better know to you as “Sean of the South,” and his words about how we age brought back two great memories from men that have greatly impacted my life--my father and my father-in-law.
As a child and into my teenage years, I can vividly remember my dad walking through the house first thing in the morning accompanied by “snap,” “crackle,” and “pop,” and I don’t mean the Rice Krispies breakfast cereal mascots. When I laughed at those sounds at the time, I was greeted with a reply of, “One day you will understand.”
I heard the same words later in life from Billy “Pop” Hull, my father-in-law. Just like my dad, he was always there to help me with any project and was almost always with me on my hunting and fishing expeditions as well.
During those outings, especially the turkey hunts, which often called for either being still as a statue for long periods of time or hiking up and down hills and, as we say in the South, “hollers,” Pop would need to move to get comfortable or stop to take a breather. Having the benefit of at least some of my youth at the time, I would often question his need to move or take a break. His reply was one that I had heard before, “One day you will understand.”
These days when I talk to my Dad and ask how he’s doing, his standard reply is “I’m doing pretty good as long as I don’t have to do too much.” Hearing that always makes me smile, and I can’t tell you how much I would give to be able to have Pop alongside me in the woods grumbling about his aches and pains and telling me that, eventually, I would understand.
To that point, I would like to go on record as saying that I do understand. Most often, that understanding comes as a result of my mind telling me that my body can still do what it once did, which shows just how astute Dietrich is in his assessment of men as we age.
There was a time back in my marathoning and trail running days that I would wake up on a Saturday morning and run 26 miles. Now, hiking and backpacking have taken the place of those lengthy runs and 13 miles on the trail sounds much more enjoyable and also results in a lot less snapping, crackling, and popping.
My recent run of memoir reading included Shane Sunn’s fantastic “Moon and Sunn” followed by Dietrich’s book and Harry Crews’s “A Childhood: The Biography of a Place.” I highly recommend each work, and as a child of the South, the characters and settings within each book brought to mind a treasure trove of memories of the people and the places that helped shape me.
Until next time, here’s to great memoirs and great memories, to the people and places that shape us, to knowing our limits, and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.