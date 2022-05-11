It’s one of my favorite family stories and one of the many associated with the old Fisher aluminum boat. As the story goes, Dan Harris (G’s grandfather and our son Dan’s namesake) and his brother-in-law, Billie Harvey, were heading to Land O’ Lakes in Brooksville on a fishing trip.
For reasons unknown, the two decided to take Billie’s truck that day in spite of the fact that, according to Dan’s wife and Billie’s sister Lucille, the boat “fit better behind Dan’s truck.”
Somewhere along the backroads between Louisville and Land O’ Lakes, the boat came unhitched, unbeknownst to either the driver or the passenger, and made its way down a hill, eventually stopping (safely) next to a man that happened to be fishing in a spot alongside the road.
At some point, Billie happened to look in the rearview mirror and noticed that something was missing from behind the truck. “Dan, it’s gone,” Billie said. “What’s gone?” Dan replied.
I will spare any young readers Billie Harvey’s exact response. Both men were Purple Heart-decorated veterans from World War II, Billie having survived the landing at Normandy and Dan having survived being wounded as the left waist gunner on a B-24 in the skies above Europe. Suffice it to say that salty language may have been used to describe exactly “which” boat was missing.
They turned the truck around and began backtracking, scouring the roadsides along the way in hopes of tracking down Dan’s boat, which was currently MIA. The roadside fisherman recognized the stickers on the boat and, knowing that it belonged to someone at Land O’ Lakes, he towed it to the store there to try to reunite it with its rightful owner.
The fact that neither the boat nor the roadside angler were injured still baffles me to this day, and the thought of the expressions that had to be on the faces of Dan and Billie (as well as the conversation that ensued following the discovery) makes me laugh each time that I think about it.
I thought about the story a lot this past weekend. The boat is now in my backyard, and I am in the process of getting it ready to hit the water this summer, chasing bass, crappie and bream.
To me, Dan Harris was always “Dandad.” That’s what his grandchildren (my wife Gena, her sister Dana and their cousin Wes) called him; and therefore, that’s what I called him as well. Sunday, during our Mother’s Day lunch (with the boat as the backdrop), I was able to hear the story once again from Dan’s wife Lucille — or, as she is known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, “Mimi.”
We both laughed as she told the story of the events of that morning and the discussion between her husband and brother. They don’t make many men like Dan Harris and Billie Harvey anymore, and that thought saddens me.
After Dandad and Mimi sold their place at Land O’ Lakes, the boat passed to Billy “Pop” Hull, and we used it as our boat at his fishing and hunting camp at Cook’s Bend on the Tenn-Tom Waterway in Alabama. Many deer, turkey and squirrels and countless bass, crappie and catfish were killed, caught and hauled out in the boat over our years in camp there — including my first deer, first deer with a bow and first turkey.
When Pop sold the fish camp after we lost the hunting lease on the island, the boat made its way back to Meridian, and later, to the family farm in Louisville. It stayed at the farm until it was pressed back into service by my brother-in-law, Michael Van Veckhoven, as his fishing boat at Dalewood.
Michael breathed new life into the Jon boat for a few years, and we both took great pride in the fact that Pop’s boat was back in action. Now, the old Fisher is back home at the farm. A giant limb crushed the boat we were using here at our lake a few years ago, and after Michael and Dana decided to sell their Dalewood house, it made sense for the boat to end up back here.
There are a lot of memories wrapped up in the silver-green patina of the old girl, and I’ve got the feeling that there are a lot more to be made. I’ve got a new trolling motor prop arriving this week and a few more items to check off on my “to-do” list before the first launch, but she’ll be up and running in no time.
I can’t wait to see what adventures we get into this summer. Until next time, here’s to the beauty of memories and to things that last, and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
