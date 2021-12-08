It seems that the good ones, the ones that haunt our dreams at night, always end up with names. These monikers, often the result of a picture captured on a game camera or a brief passing glimpse caught as he slips through a thicket just out of range or too thick for an ethical shot, linger for the season — or in some cases, several seasons.
Bucks like this become an obsession, and you spend your season matching wits with them. Last year, for me, it was the “high road buck,” and this season it’s “Mr. Crabs,” and “high tines.”
Sunday night, as I looked at the forecast for the week, I noticed that Monday and Tuesday were going to be great days to hunt. Rain and a cold front that were rolling in on the heels of a weekend in the 70s held promise that deer would be on the move.
However, I would be on the move as well (with work) and unable to hunt. So, Monday night, I found myself doing the next best thing — looking at pictures of all the bucks that had been taken in East Central Mississippi.
I proceeded to pour more salt into my “I’m not able to hunt today” wound early Tuesday morning by interviewing one of the best hunters around and learning about his recent epic bowhunt for an Illinois deer that he had named “Cyclops.”
Like many hunters these days, Mississippi hunter and outfitter Steve Brown employs the use of cellular trail cameras to aid in his scouting efforts. When you hunt multiple states as Brown does, this type of technology is essential to success.
Brown explained that from the initial picture that he got on Halloween, he knew this deer was special. “I could tell from that picture that he had an injury in his right eye, so I named him Cyclops,” he explained. However, after that first picture, the buck disappeared.
Earlier in the fall, he had taken a break from guiding and outfitting to hang stands and put up cameras at a property he hunts in Illinois. Afterwards, he returned home to Mississippi and then traveled back to Illinois on Nov. 4 to hunt the giant 8-point. However, he had received no further pictures of the buck from any of his cameras.
“I hunted him for five days before heading to Kansas to outfit a group of hunters,” Brown said. The accomplished bowhunter had several all-day sits during that period and passed on several good bucks in hopes of seeing “Cyclops.”
After finishing his outfitting in Kansas, he returned to Illinois for the final few days of the archery season with the intent of hunting (with his bow) into the opening days of the Illinois firearms season.
“At this point, I still had no pictures of this buck to know if he was even alive, but I hoped that he was,” he said.
Since no supplemental feeding is allowed in Illinois, Brown had created a mock scrape in October and had freshened it with scent before leaving for Kansas. This proved to be a key to his success.
While having coffee prior to his morning hunt on Nov. 19 , Brown noticed several alerts for pictures on his trail camera app. One of those pictures was Cyclops. Unfortunately, the wind wasn’t right to hunt the area where he was hanging out.
“He was on the south end of a big thicket I was hunting, and I needed a north wind to get in there, but I kept getting a south wind,” he explained. “I had to hunt the north end of the thicket in a travel corridor about 700 yards away from where I had the picture.”
The prevailing south wind hung around for another day, and Brown found himself, once again, hunting the stand on the north side of the thicket on Saturday, Nov. 20. However, after enduring a long, cold, all-day sit the prior day, his persistence was rewarded, and he got his opportunity at Cyclops around 7:40 a.m.
His 33 yard shot found its mark, and after giving the deer time to expire, Brown climbed down, found his arrow and, after a short blood trail, found himself staring at a Land of Lincoln giant.
The buck, which proved to be one of his best, green scored at 167, which is even more impressive when you consider that the deer is a main frame 8-point. However, the Mississippi outfitter told me that he had little time to celebrate as he is in the middle of a busy season of booking hunts for elk, antelope and Midwest deer as well as turkey for 2022.
Brown is my go-to outfitter. In fact, Dan and I have plans to hunt for Osceola turkeys in Florida with him this spring. If a hunting trip is on your Christmas wish list, he can be contacted via email at brownandcompany@upsidebrown.com or via Facebook at Brown & Company Outfitters.
Here’s to hoping that you get the buck that you’re after this season, and until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.