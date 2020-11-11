“Every leaf speaks bliss to me, Fluttering from the autumn tree.” —Emily Brontë
Complete happiness.
That is how the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the word bliss, and the words of Brontë were very apropos to my time spent outdoors this past weekend.
To be honest, I have experienced several blissful moments in the outdoors this year, and I have clung to those in the midst of the craziness that has been and is 2020.
On that note, it goes without saying that much of this year has been anything but blissful. The ongoing pandemic always lingers in the back of my mind and each week, if not each day, of 2020 seems to bring another gut punch of some sort in the form of sickness, death, hurricanes, riots, civil and political unrest, job uncertainty and, don’t forget, murder hornets.
However, day in and day out, I find that my hope is renewed by the actions of my fellow man. Yes, there are still good people doing good things in this world and that, along with a healthy dose of “Vitamin O” from regularly spending time outdoors, lifts my spirits and recharges my batteries.
Amidst all the chaos that surrounds us, I have become much more grateful for good neighbors. I have come to understand that, like Wendell Berry, “my devotion thins as it widens” and, due to this realization, my focus has shifted. I have begun, to use another Berry reference, to “Think Little,” to think local and to ask myself what I can do to help my neighbors, to make a difference in the world right outside my front door.
I am grateful to have grown up with good neighbors, neighbors that were always there to lend a hand when needed, and that experience made a lasting impression on me. Recently, I saw that same gratitude in the eyes of a retiree and former Marine as he firmly shook my hand and thanked me for helping clean his yard after yet another hurricane. I left the coast that afternoon tired, but my “hope reservoir” was filled to capacity!
Speaking of refilling the tank, the wonderful fall weather this past weekend was perfect for working outside and replenishing my “Vitamin O” levels. We had several large stumps ground last week, and my neighbor was kind enough to let me borrow his tractor Saturday to fill the holes. Again, never underestimate the value of a good neighbor.
With the farm chores finished ahead of schedule, I headed to the woods to prep for the upcoming deer season and benefit from some much-needed outdoor therapy. However, on my way in to finish the work I had started on a new hunting spot, I had to stop off to clean out a culvert that beavers had clogged. Yes, as I wrote about during turkey season, my saga with the beavers continues as we try to find a way to coexist.
As is often the case, the quick project turned into a not-so-quick project and, as a result, I began to grow a bit frustrated. When I bent the rake I was using to unclog the pipe, I walked back over to my ATV to regroup and get some water.
While I sat there, I began to think about my father-in-law and how much I missed him and how much he would have loved being there. We talked over the situation, as we often do, and I grabbed the rake and made one more attempt at opening the clogged pipe.
Just as it seemed that I was losing the battle, I heard a trickle of water, and I walked across the road to the opposite end of the culvert just in time to see the obstruction of mud and sticks break loose. I watched the water flow and looked to the heavens to give thanks. I know Pop was looking down with a smile.
I spent the rest of the day clearing lanes for a new hunting spot near a small pond in the middle of a pine plantation. While working, I happened upon the remains of two tree stands leaning against an old cedar near the pond. Finding the aged stands, one wood and one metal, made me realize that the spot had long been a travel corridor for deer, and I longed to hear the stories the old stands could tell.
Back at the farm that afternoon, I sat on the front lawn to rest and let the dogs run while I watched the leaves flutter to the ground and enjoyed the brilliant colors of the fall foliage and the amazing sunset.
It was the perfect ending to a wonderful fall weekend, and I felt recharged and ready for the uncertainties of the upcoming week, although I hoped those uncertainties didn’t actually involve murder hornets! Take time this week to breathe deeply, watch the leaves fall and count your blessings. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
