BRAD DYE: The backroads are better; go for a Sunday drive

My timing was perfect. Just as I rounded the curve in my car, the turkey pitched from her limb and sailed across the road and into the pasture. As I passed, I watched as she readjusted her “flight gear” and began walking through the freshly cut grass tilting and turning her neck to look for bugs with each step.
It was early and the mist that lingered over the grass made the beauty of the moment even more picturesque. Scenes like this one always remind me why I love driving the backroads. If at all possible, and if time allows, I prefer two lanes to four and if the two more closely resemble one and the composition is dirt and gravel, then all the better.
I think there are several reasons I could give for this preference. First, I grew up in the country on a dirt road and riding country backroads was a form of entertainment. To this day, I love the sightseeing aspect of riding rural roads and both then and now seeing wildlife has always been at the top of the list of reasons for that love.
Many Sunday afternoons as a youngster, we would pile into my dad’s truck and take a “Sunday Drive.” I recently read an article in the Chicago Tribune entitled “Revive the Sunday Drive” that spoke to both the magic and the origination of this longstanding tradition.
According to the article, “The Sunday Drive is thought to have originated in the 1920s — just a few years after the great influenza epidemic of 1918 that killed at least 50 million people worldwide.” Sounds somewhat similar to the situation we currently find ourselves facing.
The shelter in place restrictions this year gave me an even greater understanding of just how important it is to get outside and while viewing the woods through the windshield is no replacement for a walk in the woods, it can certainly be a balm for cabin fever.
Those Sunday afternoon drives with my parents also helped me gain an intimate knowledge of my surroundings as well as an appreciation of both my little hamlet and the communities around it. That “windshield time” also fostered a desire to know more about the world around me and a love for the “road trip” that still remains strong today.
When I moved to Starkville for college, that was one of the first things I did in my spare time. I learned to navigate campus, the city, and the surrounding area and, in doing so, I discovered the Noxubee Refuge.
Driving through the refuge was a huge part of my college experience at Mississippi State. Sunny days and starry nights often called for a road trip to the “Fuge.” Back then, many of the roads were still unpaved, which felt like home to me. A brief glimpse of a deer or wild turkey or a trip to the overlook to watch the ducks and geese was enough to ease the worries of the day.
Later, as an upperclassman, I met my future wife and the drives through the refuge continued. We would load up in the car with our puppy Parker and head out. Sometimes we would hike or picnic, but more often than not, we would just ride. We took a drive through the refuge this past weekend with our daughter and the views are still as stunning as they were in college.
For me, the measuring stick for all my road trips both past and future is the “Out West” trip I made 10 years ago with my son, brother-in-law, and nephew to Jackson, Wyoming. Words like “epic” would fail to do it justice and the vast array of wildlife and outdoor vistas we experienced has, to date, remained unsurpassed.
However, while the interstates and expressways provided many wonderful scenes along the way, it was the views from the backroads that remain fresh in my memory. Among those, the sight of a moose standing in the shallow waters of a mountain lake feasting on aquatic plants that we observed from our SUV while stopped in the middle of Moose-Wilson Road.
That road is one of the most beautiful backroads I have ever had the pleasure of driving. The eight mile drive which runs from Teton Village to Moose, WY, is listed in many travel guides as the most scenic drive in Jackson Hole and, for me, it is certainly the most memorable.
Backroads are inspirational. These byways have served as the inspiration for poems, songs, novels, and, for me, newspaper columns and dog names (our dog is named Moose for that unforgettable stretch called Moose-Wilson Road) just to name few.
The next time you find yourself with a need to get outdoors and a little time on, say a nice Sunday afternoon, load up the “family truckster” and head out on that iconic American outdoor adventure--the Sunday Drive or Road Trip. Keep an eye out for the wonderful outdoor encounters that await and, if the option presents itself, take the dirt road. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
