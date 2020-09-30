BRAD DYE: Spider lilies and the certainty of fall

I was in a funk last week. It started midweek and persisted into the weekend. With a long list of projects to accomplish on the farm this past Saturday, I found myself unable to get started. My morning coffee had turned into coffees and although it was a beautiful day, I couldn’t seem to get moving.
As I sat there enjoying my second (or perhaps third) cup, I tried to pinpoint exactly how said funk had begun and I finally traced it back to the power of advertising. Earlier in the week, my wife and I were listening to the radio while heading up to Starkville to visit our son and it seemed that most, if not all, of the commercials were emphasizing the uncertainty associated with our current times.
“Uncertainty” was (and is) certainly the buzzword of the day and the power of subliminal messaging obviously had its intended effect on me that night, an effect that carried over into the weekend. I wasn’t in a bad mood, I just seemed to be adrift. I’m sure that I am not alone in this, given the current state of the world with a pandemic, an election, civil unrest, and various and sundry other influencers of “uncertainty.”
Sitting in our keeping room, looking out over the farm, I perused my “to-do” list in order to try to will myself into action, but I couldn’t seem to overcome the feeling of being detached, untethered. I walked to the kitchen to rinse my coffee mug and as I stood looking out into the backyard, I finally found my motivation in the form of red spider lilies and Walt Grayson.
As a point of clarification, the spider lilies are in my backyard and, although it would be a bucket list item for me to get to hang out in the backyard with Walt Grayson, he was not actually there. However, his sage words were there with me. Earlier in the week, I had come across Walt’s column about spider lilies online in “Today in Mississippi” magazine and those comforting words came back to me as I walked into the backyard to check out the flowers.
In his article, “Whatever You Call Them, Spider Lilies Herald Fall,” Grayson did a beautiful job of addressing the “uncertainty” of the current times in his description of the lilies saying that, “...the flower is like an old friend who comes around now and again and tips me off that the world is still operating like it used to, that there is some stability in the midst of the instability.”
Encouraged by the beauty of the flowers and the certainty that their arrival signals in, as Grayson so aptly wrote, the “midst of the instability” we currently find ourselves, I could feel a slight dissipation of my funk. My mood began to brighten.
Taking full advantage of this rising tide, I did the two best things I know to do in order to break out of a funk – get outside and get to work! For me, sweat from working in the outdoors is the ultimate all-natural cleanse and being active is the best way that I know to fight off a case of the doldrums.
I grabbed the keys to the tractor and a few other necessary items and headed out to start checking off the boxes on my to-do list. At the top of that list was to begin prepping three new hunting spots I had envisioned for the upcoming deer season. As I bush-hogged and limbed each of the three lanes in preparation for the disking and planting that would follow soon, I noticed that my mood continued to improve.
Throughout the day, along with football score updates, I received texts from friends that were doing the same thing I was doing, prepping the land for the upcoming season. If I were to ask those same friends for one word to describe their activities, I have no doubt that “therapeutic” would be at or near the top of the list. We all need an escape, especially during the current climate of uncertainty, and for many, including myself, activities such as food plot preparation and land management are just that.
Why is that? For me, it boils down to the sense of connection that comes from working the land. I mentioned it a few weeks ago in my discussion of Wendell Berry. We were made to have this connection, it is something that exists at the very core of our being. As Berry alluded to in his writing, in the Biblical context it goes back to the beginning, to Genesis 2:15 when God placed man in the garden of Eden “to work it and keep it.” It is in our DNA.
I’m better this week thanks to the time spent in the woods this past weekend, and spider lilies have been elevated to a much higher position on my list of favorite flowers thanks to the wise words of Walt Grayson. Hopefully, one day I will actually get to meet him and thank him in person (even if it’s not in my backyard).
Here’s to seeing the beautiful in the simple, the certainty amidst all the uncertainty, and to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.