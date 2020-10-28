Talent to spare. Those are the words I would use to describe local architect and professional photographer Mark Davis. Whether he is designing a building during his day job at Davis Purdy Architects, PLLC, or conducting a photoshoot for his photography business, Revere Photography, his many talents shine through.
I witnessed his talent firsthand when he photographed our son Dan and our beloved GSP Moose for Dan’s senior class photos; however, when I saw the breathtaking landscape pictures that he took on a recent solo photography trip out West, I realized that Davis truly has a gift.
Mark caught the photography bug from his father Kent, a talented photographer in his own right, and really began to experiment with it during his time living and working in Washington, D.C.
“When I was in D.C. I started doing photography in my spare time,” he explained, adding, “I didn’t have money for a camera, so I started building these little pin hole cameras out of cardboard. I would make those and run around town and expose them and then develop them in my bathroom. Then I would scan it and get it in my computer and have an image I could work with.”
Davis has now been doing professional photography for five years. His business, Revere Photography, provides family, wedding, business, aerial and real estate photography in Meridian. For a better picture (no pun intended) of his work, check out his Instagram site (reverephotomeridian). While there, be sure to check out the recent work he did in his new studio with local celebrity Todd Tilghman from “The Voice.”
The desire to shoot landscapes out West had been percolating in his mind for some time.
“I’ve been looking at images of Horseshoe Bend for years, and I just wanted to go shoot it,” he told me over coffee at Cater’s Market.
After his flight arrived in Phoenix, Davis drove to the Grand Canyon, where he set up for a sunset photo session. He returned the next morning to capture the majestic sunrise over the canyon and then drove to Horseshoe Bend on the East Rim of the Grand Canyon near Page, Arizona, and shot the sunset there.
Cloud cover forced him to abandon his original plan for night photography of the Milky Way at Horseshoe Bend. Rather than wait out the clouds, Davis headed to Lone Rock Beach on Lake Powell and camped in his tent. He said there were 40 to 60 RVs there — it seems everyone has rediscovered the outdoors during the ongoing pandemic. He shot night photography and the sunrise at Lone Rock and then traveled to Alstrom Point.
Alstrom Point, which overlooks Lake Powell, is accessible only via 4x4 or hiking. Davis said he chose the spot based on the remote location since the prior locations had been so crowded.
“You are about 1,000 feet above Lake Powell on a cliff edge,” he said. Davis pitched his tent about 20 feet from the cliff edge and settled in for the sunset. He cooked dinner there and enjoyed the seclusion the spot afforded him.
However, as often happens in the backcountry, the weather soon changed. Davis noted that “there was this crazy gust of wind as the sun set. It was roaring, the tent was flopping over, and off in the distance I hear thunder and see lightning and there’s this huge storm north of me.”
At that point, he thought that he might spend the night soaked and clinging to a mountainside in the 40-degree weather.
Davis quickly set up his camera on a timer to get pictures and set an alarm for a couple of hours later then climbed into his tent to ride out the coming storm.
“I woke up and it was perfectly still, no breeze,” he said. The storm had either dissipated or gone around him. “For a minute there, I got real nervous, but it worked out all right.”
The young photographer told me that he took around 6,000 photos during the trip, including numerous panoramas and time-lapse scenes. When he arrived back home, he sorted the photos into files and published several of his favorites to his social media sites.
As a side note, Davis pointed out that traveling in the time of COVID-19 requires more planning.
“You don’t really think about it, but when you go on trips like this you forget that you can’t just go sit in a McDonald’s and charge your phone for an hour or sit and have a cup of coffee before you move on,” he said. “A lot of the easy, convenient stuff isn’t easy or convenient.”
Each of his photographs is a testament to Mark’s passion and talent for the art. He loves his craft, and it shows. Our time together cemented for me the notion espoused by fellow Outdoors writer Mike Giles: carpe diem! Make the most of your time each day, and don’t put off that trip you’ve been dreaming about. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.