BRAD DYE: Simple pleasures and the feeling of fall

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” -- L.M. Montgomery
Last year a good friend accused me of ushering in fall a bit prematurely in one of my articles. In his defense, I was about a week ahead of the autumnal equinox, but inspired by a few cool mornings and evenings and a falling leaf or two, I got caught up in what proved to be a brief feeling of fall in the air and declared that it had arrived.
I have lived in Mississippi my entire life and I have come to realize that of our four seasons, summer comes in last for me in the rankings. In my seasonal hierarchy, spring comes in first as, for me, nothing beats a frosty spring morning and a gobbling turkey and, if I am close enough to see his breath hang in the air afterwards, even better.
Fall and winter are almost tied in the second spot, but fall narrowly wins out. In as much as spring is the season of new life bursting forth, fall, especially those first cool mornings and evenings, seems to bring with it a breath of life all its own. I find this most noticeable in the critters, both wild and domestic (myself included).
It’s as if their spirits have been stifled by the heat and humidity of June, July, and August and the cooler temps seem to release an inner child or, in the case of our goats, an inner kid. Each evening as G and I take our daily walk, the goats join in on the action displaying a heightened energy that bursts forth in jumps, kicks, and sprints. I understand, as I feel a pep in my step as well.
The long range forecast predicts that we have seen the last days of 2022 with temps in the 90s, however, I have lived in the Magnolia State long enough to know better than to place any bets on that. Nonetheless, I am hopeful. Furthermore, the grass has slowed its growth and I look with great longing toward one of my favorite days of the year--the last day of mowing.
Throughout the area, farmers and ranchers are baling the last hay of the year (another signal that fall is upon us) and hunters are busy prepping and planting fall food plots. I spent the morning Saturday before last mowing roads, lanes, and fields and the afternoon tilling, planting, and fertilizing plots.
After the mowing was finished, I changed implements, parked the tractor in the shade alongside my truck, and sat down on the trailer to enjoy one of my favorite simple pleasures--a meal in the woods. I had stopped by Peterson’s (my local country store) on the way that morning to fuel the tractor, get a few waters and Gatorades, and something for lunch.
After stocking the cooler, I grabbed a tin of sardines, a can of Vienna sausages, and a bag of chips. Now, before any of you with non-cultured palates begin pooh-poohing these selections, remember that sardines always make the list of top superfoods.
How the Vienna sausage doesn’t also make the list is beyond me, but, if I were to make a list of country store superfood selections, “viennas” (as I grew up calling them) would certainly make the cut along with both potted meat and Beanee Weenees. The sheer volume of outdoor adventures these champions in a can (or tin) have fueled over the years is mind-boggling to imagine.
In all seriousness, I have loved all of them since I was a child and, for me, they are synonymous with hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. After I whittled a fork out of a small branch of green privet, I laid out the contents of my brown bag on the trailer and sat in the shade enjoying the meal, each bite bringing to mind a hunting or fishing trip from the past--nostalgia in a can.
I finished all the fields late that evening and made it back to the farm in time to unload the tractor and sit outside enjoying another of my favorite simple pleasures--gazing into the sunset with G while watching and listening to the wood ducks returning to the lake in the gloaming.
Fall is here. Based on my instincts, the calendar, the cooler temperatures, the shorter days, and even my trusty goat-o-meter, I am making it official and I don’t think even my friend David White will question my declaration as premature this time.
Until next time, here’s to fall, to cooler temps, falling leaves, fires in the fire pit, and jacket weather, and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.