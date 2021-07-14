“The earth is the Lord’s and all that is in it,
the world, and all who dwell therein;
for it is He who founded it upon the seas
and made it firm upon the rivers of the deep.” -Psalm 24
Sunday morning as the choir sang those words from Psalm 24, I found myself back in a charter boat anchored near Ship Island in the Mississippi Sound. As I relived the memories of that day while the words of the Psalm washed over me, I felt a deep sense of both awe and gratitude.
For me, it is impossible to sit beside or upon the vast waters of the ocean and not be awestruck. Thinking about the diversity of creatures contained in the vastitude of those depths has always left me with that feeling. However, the wonderment that I was experiencing for the creation itself that day was surpassed by my gratitude for the bonds of friendship that I shared with those around me.
I was fishing with a group of friends on a trip that had been organized as a 50th birthday celebration for John Aldridge by his wife, Christy. John had invited David White, Brian Kelly and myself on this excursion to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and we were fishing with 9-Ball Fishing Charters.
When John sent us the itinerary for the trip, I asked what we would be fishing for during our day on the water. His reply seemed to me to be quite the mixed bag: “Shark, redfish, cobia, mackerel, jack crevalle and speckled trout.” I was especially intrigued by the first entry on the list, having never caught a shark before.
We spent the first afternoon catching up over beers at the Chandeleur Island Brewing Company and later that evening over steaks and bourbon at the Rack House Steak & Spirits before settling in to our rooms at The Almanett Hotel & Bistro to grab a few hours of sleep before our early morning departure.
Early the next day, we met Captain Barry Deshamp and deck hand Jason Mowrey and headed out for our adventure. Leaving the harbor at first light has always been an almost mystical experience for me. Those moments just before the day comes to life are always magical, and when they involve watching the sunrise over the Gulf, they are even more memorable.
Captain Barry stopped the boat just outside the entrance to the marina so we could catch our live bait for the day. With this group of avid fishermen, catching bait quickly turned into a contest, one in which David slightly edged me out for the win with a total of 26 Atlantic croaker (although I am quite certain that I caught the biggest). We also managed to catch a few white trout, which were the first fish to make it into the cooler.
After a bone-jarring ride out in choppy waters, we anchored within sight of Ship Island, and when the first bait hit the water it was immediately taken. We took the “zzzzzzz” of the reel as a great sign of things to come, and soon enough, both Brian and John had hooked and landed the first blacktip sharks of the day.
The thrill of catching the sharks was intense, and I stood there in amazement at the sheer number of sharks that had to be feeding in the area. I also thought about the times that I had waded the waters just off Ship Island on field trips with the kids — I would probably stick to the shore if I made one of those trips again!
9-Ball’s motto is, “We catch fish,” and that certainly proved to be true. Although the recent abundance of rain put a damper on the speckled trout and redfish bite, we did catch our limit of sharks and had fun catching numerous gafftopsail catfish, or “gafftops.”
As we headed in and were thanking John for inviting us along on his birthday outing, David said something that stuck with me: “If you had told me years ago when I graduated from Ole Miss that one day you’ll be fishing with three guys that you don’t currently know for sharks in the Gulf, I would have said that you were crazy.”
On the drive home, I thought a lot about what David had said. Brian, John and I didn’t grow up in Meridian with David. We came from different parts of the state, and in Brian’s case, a different state entirely. We ended up at First Presbyterian in Meridian, where serving and teaching together we ended up becoming good friends.
I thought about the times these men had sat shoulder to shoulder with me in prayer services, hospital waiting rooms and, sadly, funerals, and I was reminded of just what each of them meant to me.
Cooking and eating a portion of our bounty (yes, even the gafftops) with family this past weekend, I was reminded that outdoor experiences are better when shared with others, and I had a sense of overwhelming gratitude to be blessed with wonderful friends, mentors and family that share my love for the outdoors. Until next time, make time to take a friend fishing, and I hope to see you out there in our great outdoors.
