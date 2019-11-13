BRAD DYE: Sharing the Appalachian Trail with good people

• Second of a two-part series on hiking on the Appalachian Trail.
Meanwhile back on the AT ...
After arranging our sleeping pads and bags for the night, we climbed down from our perch in the loft of the Springer Mountain Shelter and began introducing ourselves to our sheltermates for the evening. I was immediately reminded of what a small world we inhabit. The other tenants that night were from states across our nation, ranging from North Carolina to Maine to Mississippi. Yes, that’s correct and not only Mississippi, but Meridian, Mississippi, to be exact.
Audrey Sollie Jordan, her husband, Andrew, and their dog Sirius Black were the first people we met that night. Audrey, who is originally from Meridian is the director of Children’s Ministry at First United Methodist Church in Starkville where Andrew works for Mississippi State University. What are the odds of meeting someone from your hometown your first night on the AT?
We visited with our newfound friends over our first hot meal of the hike. I’ve expressed my belief before that meals are better in the outdoors and this meal reinforced that notion. My first freeze-dried meal may as well have been served at a five-star restaurant!
I had read that a hot meal made all the difference after a long day of hiking – it did! I did everything but lick the bag in order to get every tasty morsel of those chicken and dumplings! Other than changing into dry clothes, nothing could have been better after a day of hiking in the rain. After eating, we placed all our food bags into the bear box just down the hill from the shelter. All of us, that is, but Andrew.
We were awakened from our slumber by a visibly shaken Andrew. He had forgotten one bag of trail mix in his backpack and the mice attacked with a vengeance, chewing through both a dry sack and a Ziploc bag. The mice feasted and Andrew earned his trail name – “Stuart Little.”
Things settled down a bit after that. However, at some point later I was awakened when a mouse ran across my forehead. Apparently, he was late leaving the party and chose the only exposed portion of my body as his trail. Needless to say, it was not a good feeling!
After all the nocturnal activity in the loft, we were a bit sleep deprived, making us the last to rise the next morning and the last to leave the shelter. Before leaving, the Jordans let us know they planned to hike a 16-mile day to Gooch Mountain Shelter. Since our plans were the same, they told us they would save us a spot in the shelter if possible.
Thankfully, the weather was perfect and we had our best day of hiking. We were treated throughout the hike to the sounds of some of our military’s finest. The Army Rangers have a base nearby and use that mountainous area to train. The sounds of explosions, gunfire, and Blackhawk helicopters flying overhead surrounded us all day.
We arrived at the Gooch Mountain Shelter just before sunset to find our reserved spots in the loft. I was comforted by the fact that we didn’t have to put up a tent, by the fact that this shelter was much more open than the shelter at Springer, and by the fact that a large owl was roosted in a tree just outside the shelter. The latter two facts led me to the belief that we would not be plagued by mice that night – I was right!
The next morning brought more downpours and the forecast now called for several days of rain. The Jordans were hiking out to Woody Gap, which was a short five miles. We made the wise choice to hike out with them and lick our wounds in a nice, warm cabin at nearby Blood Mountain. It was one of the best decisions we made on our hike!
For the record, I ended up with the trail name “Red Sox” based on my love for the team and my trusty Sox hat that I always wear. We never settled on a name for Jamie. We also never made the 93 miles. In fact, we barely made 30 as the downpours shredded both our aspirations and our feet!
We did, however, fall in love with the AT and the people that hike it and support it in North Georgia. There is an amazing sense of community that exists on and around the trail there. As we recovered in our cabin after hot showers and some of the best convenience store pizza we had ever eaten, we began planning our next section hike, hoping for better conditions. We made it back this year, but that is a story for another day. I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors!
