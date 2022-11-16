BRAD DYE: Road tripping with my favorite beagle

“I haven’t been everywhere, but it’s on my list.” -- Susan Sontag
Depending upon when you read this, I’ll either be packing or gone. If you like to actually hold the paper in your hands while you read it rather than reading the online version, then, hopefully, we’ll be a couple of hours into our drive by the time that you are perusing these lines.
In the words of Johnny Cash, “If the good Lord’s willing and the creeks don’t rise,” we are heading out Thursday at first light (or slightly before) for Wyoming. We’ve had the trip planned and on the calendar since shortly after our son Dan left for Cody the first week of August.
To say that we miss him and are a little excited about the trip would be a huge understatement. In fact, if the creeks do happen to rise unexpectedly, my wife will have me looking for a ferryboat. She’s going to Wyoming to see her secondborn and woe unto anyone or anything that gets in her way.
Dan will be coming home for Christmas, but the thought of him spending Thanksgiving in Wyoming without family was too much for us to bear. “I’m not waiting until Christmas to see Dan,” were pretty close to G’s exact words, and I’m not sure that his tires had left our driveway more than a minute before she said them.
Therefore, if Dan couldn’t be home at the farm for Thanksgiving, then we would just have to take a little of the farm to Dan. If you have read my column for any amount of time, then it has probably become abundantly clear that our children, our critters, and the outdoors are very important to us. With that said, when we started making our plans, critter care was at the top of the priority list.
My friend and neighbor Slade Fancher and his daughter Ainsley graciously volunteered to take care of our goats while we’re away and with a large portion of our family still celebrating “turkey day” at the farm, the needs of the Nigerian Dwarf trio will be met. Who knows, maybe Grover, Jack, and Pip will even make an episode of Slade’s “Follow the Fanchers” on YouTube.
This left three dogs and a cat. Louis the rescue cat is a simple man (very strange, but very simple). He needs only food, water, and some time outside each day to take care of his “business.” That chore fell to Nana; however, our dogs Moose, Murphy, and Birdie are a bit more high maintenance.
We toyed, briefly, with the idea of taking all of them with us to see Dan. Unfortunately, since we don’t have a large motor home, we made the call that the “big dogs,” Moose our GSP and Murphy our Golden Retriever, would vacation with our friend Pam Jordan at her fabulous Precious Paws Resort.
This left only Birdie the blue tick beagle and the idea was quickly hatched that perhaps she should make the road trip with us. I mean, in keeping with the spirit of “taking a little of the farm to Dan,” why wouldn’t we take a beagle on a cross-country trip to Wyoming, seeing the sights along the way? This should give you an even better glimpse into our lives--our dogs are not treated as dogs, they are treated as part of the family.
Thus, the idea of taking a blue tick beagle that was born on a worm farm (yes, I said a worm farm) just outside the city limits of Louisville, Mississippi, to visit places like Mount Rushmore and Devil’s Tower National Monument never once seemed a strange idea to us. In fact, it made perfect sense and G set about making a list of items (sweaters and such) that Birdie would need in order to, comfortably, spend Thanksgiving in Cody.
We made a “short run” with Birdie this past weekend to the grand opening of PetSmart in Starkville to outfit her with a new harness and leash for the trip and grab a few other items that we needed. She did great! Now, the time is finally here and, this week, we head west.
Over the last few weeks, we have laughed a lot while talking about our upcoming adventure as we feel quite certain that none of Birdie’s brothers and sisters have been to the Absarokas, the Bighorns, or the Owl Creek Mountains.
In fact, we’re fairly certain that none of her siblings have ever been to a mountain, any mountain. We always encouraged our children to travel and see the world. This week our youngest will get that chance, even if she is a blue tick beagle from a worm farm.
The Dyes and Birdie are headed west. Look for a dispatch from the road and the mountains of Wyoming next week and, until then, here’s to outdoor adventures with the ones you love (especially the furry ones), and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
