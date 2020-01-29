BRAD DYE: "Posted" means no trespassing

The shoot house sat on a gas pipeline and since it could be seen from the road, I assumed the vehicle door I heard close at the gate was probably a conservation officer. I reasoned that the officer saw me get dropped off and was walking down to check my license.
Momentarily, I saw a man heading in my direction. Much to my surprise, he was not a conservation officer. In fact, he was dressed for a night on the town, wearing a short-sleeved button-down shirt, tucked in and belted. With the sun shining directly in his face, he shielded his eyes with his hands as he ambled in my direction.
My mind raced with possibilities. Was he a family member of the landowner? Did he know it was deer season? Was he drunk? As he reached the corner of the field, I stuck my head out of the front window of the shoot house and said, “Hello!”
He jumped, having no idea I was there, and quickly began to apologize. “I’m so sorry. I was looking for the old springs. I had no idea you were there.” As he turned to leave, I waved and shook my head and then sat there wondering what he was thinking.
As I pondered the possibilities, I remembered seeing the bright yellow posted sign on the gate as I entered. What was he thinking? Did he see the sign and choose to ignore it?
My nerves calmed as I watched deer and turkey come and go throughout the afternoon. My hunt would be fine, however, I continued to be perplexed by the intrusion. Sitting there in the afternoon sun, I recalled another trespassing incident that had occurred on our family land in Winston County.
My son and I had worked a gobbler on the roost that morning from our location in the edge of a food plot. Several hens joined him when he flew down and had led him away. I called sparingly throughout the morning to let him know we were still there and he kept our hopes alive with the occasional “courtesy gobble.”
Around mid-morning, a jake joined us in the field and his attempts at gobbling when he came running into our decoy spread had both of us chuckling. Eventually, he tired of the disinterested faux hens and made his way to the upper end of the field.
He continued his laughable attempts at gobbling until, “KA-BOOM!” Without thinking, I jumped up at the sound of the shotgun blast, told Dan to stay there, and took off running toward the upper end of the field.
When I rounded the corner, three camouflaged intruders stood in the field laughing as the jake flew away over the treetops. I was running in a beeline in their direction and they had no idea I was there until they heard my footfalls.
Hearing me, they took out running toward the road that exited the upper end of the field. They looked to be teenagers and they were scared. Having just run a marathon, I was in fairly decent shape and was right on their heels until I realized that in my anger and excitement I was running with a loaded gun.
I stopped, yelled a few choice words, and, as the poachers made their way off our land, I made my way back to my son. Dan’s eyes were still saucerlike. I explained that they had missed the turkey, apologized to him for the language I had used, and told him that what I did was really stupid.
In my anger, I had broken several basic rules of firearms safety and my mistake became a teachable moment between father and son. Ultimately, I explained to Dan that while I am passionate about turkey hunting, it’s not worth dying over.
The incident made me realize I needed to place new posted signs on our property lines. After all, “good fences make good neighbors.” Isn’t that what Robert Frost said in his poem “Mending Wall?”
While landowners are not required to post property in Mississippi, I believe it is the best practice if for nothing else than to make everyone aware of boundaries. I also think it best to work with your local conservation officer and sheriff when problems arise.
Trespassing in Mississippi is a misdemeanor with fines of up to $250 for first offenses. These fines escalate to $500 and can include jail time for second offenses or instances where the trespasser has been previously warned (orally, in writing, or by posted signs) by the landowner.
The reality is that mistakes happen to even the most well-intentioned hunters (or explorers, as in my first example). However, a good rule of thumb is if it is not your property, if you do not have permission, or if you are unsure of the property lines, then stay out.
Ultimately, “POSTED” means no trespassing. Simply put, we all should obey the law and respect the property of others. I look forward to seeing you out there (legally) in our great outdoors.
Email Outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.