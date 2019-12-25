BRAD DYE: Outdoor memories of Christmases past

The box arrived the day before Thanksgiving as we were packing to head out of town. I placed it on my desk and wondered what the contents could be. Whatever it contained would have to wait until we returned, I was too busy to open it right now.
I thought about the package a few times as we drove north to join the family in Oxford and then forgot about it as thoughts of turkey, dressing and Square Books filled my head.
It never crossed my mind again until our drive home after Thanksgiving and then only briefly as it was quickly overshadowed by the thoughts of an ever-increasing to-do list: pick up the dogs at the kennel, get out the Christmas tree stand, pick up the Christmas tree, get out the Christmas decorations.
Let’s face it, the brief span from Thanksgiving until Christmas is a hectic time filled with planning, decorating, shopping, cooking, eating, traveling, mailing, and various other words ending in “ing.” Sadly, all this going and doing makes us lose sight of the really important things like family and friends.
After a busy day at work the following Monday, I sat down at my desk to catch up on paperwork and found the package. It was sent by a lifelong friend from my hometown and I had no idea what it contained.
Seeing his address and the “CR” (County Road) made me think about my childhood. Growing up, that “CR” was a Route and, if I remember correctly, ours was Route 3. I never recall a hectic Christmas on Route 3, although I’m sure my parents do!
As adults (especially parents), we struggle with trying to make everything perfect for our families at Christmas while juggling the responsibilities of adulthood. I want to view Christmas again through the lens of childhood not the jaded lens of adulthood. Writer Rick Bragg nailed this sentiment when he said, “...the world loses much of its wonder about the time you pay your first water bill.”
Childhood memories filled my mind when I opened that box from Ellistown. Inside I found a custom turkey call handcrafted by Mack McDonald of Myrtle, MS, and a jar of muscadine jelly. The jelly, in particular, brought back a special Christmas memory.
I labored, slipping and sliding, as I walked up and down the clay gullies dragging the cedar tree. I stopped occasionally to survey fresh deer tracks and switch the ax to the opposite shoulder. Grabbing the tree with my other hand, I continued to make my way toward my Mamaw Jewel’s. It was cold, but I was still sweating profusely from my efforts.
As I neared her back door, I could smell breakfast cooking. I could almost taste the homemade jelly on her cathead biscuits as I grabbed the small bow saw and began the process of leveling the base of the tree and placing it in the stand. She opened the door to tell me breakfast was ready and her smile told me how much she loved the tree.
I had become a professional at harvesting Christmas trees for the family by this point. It was something I looked forward to each year. My dad had trained me how to pick and harvest the right tree. As a child, I had eagerly followed him into the pastures behind our house each year to select our tree.
Eventually, I was old enough to take over the duty myself and I volunteered my services to both of my grandmothers and anyone else in the community that was in need of a Christmas tree.
Those cedars were always perfect. I loved their smell, their rich green color, and I considered the evergreen bagworm cocoons that often hung from the limbs a natural ornament. Each night after the tree was up, I would sit and stare at the lights in anticipation of what would be under the tree on Christmas morning.
More often than not, the presents left under the tree were outdoor themed--a BB gun, a new bow, my first deer rifle. Like the character Ralphie from “A Christmas Story,” I imagined the adventures I would have with each and I never “shot my eye out,” although I did get shot in the rump by my babysitter with that new Red Ryder BB gun. Looking back, I probably deserved it!
Times were much simpler then and although I don’t trek out into the pasture to get my tree these days, I still insist on having a real one and I still love staring at the lights at night and remembering.
Thanks for the turkey call and homemade jelly, Trey! The call sounds amazing and I can’t wait to try your jelly on a cathead biscuit at the hunting camp. More importantly, thank you for your friendship and the memories of Christmases past! Merry Christmas to you and your family, and be on the lookout for a package coming your way. For everyone else, Merry Christmas and I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors!
Email Outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
