As I drifted in and out of sleep at first light, I heard it--“GOBBBLEEEE.” Impossible, I thought as I sprang to my feet. I had stayed in bed because I didn’t trust myself. Having killed a turkey the day before, I knew that if I went I would be tempted to shoot another if the chance presented itself and I wanted my son Dan to have the next opportunity to harvest a gobbler.
Grabbing my phone and a turkey call, I stepped onto the screened-in porch to listen. I could hear his harem of hens in the pines across the lake as I started the video and placed my phone on the chair next to me. After making a series of yelps on a Buster Duvall “Butt-kicker” scratch box, I listened as the monarch of the woods responded with an emphatic “GOBBBLEEEE!”
A turkey gobbling at the camp was a first, and it was a fitting end to an emotional and wonderful opening weekend. My anticipation in the days leading up to the opener was palpable and my emotions were raw as it would be my first opening weekend without my father-in-law.
Opening weekend was always special with Pop as his birthday falls on March 13. Our tradition had always been to head to the camp to celebrate and to, hopefully, harvest a “birthday bird” for him.
I would always bring him a couple of gifts – a new turkey call and a bottle of bourbon. As part of the tradition, he would pick the meal, usually steaks on the grill or fried fish, and I would cook. Afterwards, we would prep our calls for the opening morning as we enjoyed a glass of his birthday bourbon. This opening weekend at the camp was going to be different.
Our camp consists of two houses – the “Little House” and the “Brick House.” Pop had spent his childhood in the little house and helped build the brick house as a teenager. Since we had recently decided to begin renovations at the brick house, I planned to spend opening weekend at the little house.
I worked late into the night doing some much-needed cleaning, which actually kept me occupied. When I was idle I struggled, wishing he was with me. At some point during the cleanup, I came across his camouflage footlocker. I sat on the floor crying as I went through this “treasure chest.”
Among the items, I found his Carhartt overalls. I vividly remembered him wearing them on our hunts over the years and posing for pictures with a gobbler held high in the air. Laying them across the chair, I gathered the other items I would need for the morning hunt. I would wear his overalls and he would be with me.
First light found me at a listening spot in the middle of our property. I heard two distant gobbles that morning, but overall it was rather quiet. Walking out, I noticed fresh gobbler tracks overlaying mine in the road and realized I had walked underneath a bird while walking in that morning.
There were also fresh hen tracks heading in the opposite direction which explained why he had never made it to my morning setup. Energized by seeing the fresh tracks, I grabbed a quick lunch and headed back to the woods.
That afternoon, I placed my decoys in the field edge and settled in for the hunt. Around 3:45 I thought I could hear a turkey drumming, but the brisk wind made me uncertain. I clucked once on my Mack McDonald cedar slate and was interrupted by a thunderous gobble.
Looking down the field, I saw the gobbler step out of the wood line and break into full strut at the sight of my decoys. He made his way in my direction, strutting and drumming, until, at fifteen steps, “Bella,” my trusty Benelli, delivered a payload that ensured that the bird would be leaving with me.
Bending down to look at the turkey, I noticed the overalls. Tears filled my eyes as I looked toward the heavens to thank the Lord for the bird, the day, and the man who continues to have such an impact on my life.
“We got your birthday bird, Pop,” I whispered aloud as I walked out of the field and down the road I had walked with him so many times before. Opening Day will never be the same and neither will I, but he was with me and he always will be.
Take time to make memories with your loved ones in the great outdoors this week. Life is a gift and each day is precious. I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors!
Email Outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
