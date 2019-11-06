BRAD DYE: Newbies set lofty goals on the Appalachian Trail

• First of a two-part series on hiking on the Appalachian Trail.
As I hefted the pack toward the scale, I noticed it felt heavy. Each member of our hiking party had weighed his pack on the scale hanging from the roof of the Amicalola Falls Visitor’s Center, each weighing around 35 pounds. I had guessed 40 for mine. Unfortunately, I was right.
I had listened to countless podcasts in preparation for my first hike on the Appalachian Trail. Each had stressed the importance of cutting every possible ounce that went into your backpack. In packing the night before we left, I made the decision that I would err on the side of caution – better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it. Time and miles would tell me if I had made the right decision.
We finished the process of registering and made our way to the famous stone arch and sign that mark the beginning of the Approach Trail to the AT. The trail itself officially begins atop Springer Mountain in Georgia. We posed for pictures there, looking confident and happy.
From that point in 2018, we were only 2,190.9 miles from the northern terminus at Mount Katahdin in Maine. However, since we were “section hikers” and not “thru hikers” our goal was a not so lofty 93.7 miles which would complete the Georgia section of the AT. Standing under the arch in the cool morning air of May that seemed like a reasonable goal. In my mind, I had pictured walking to Tuscaloosa from Meridian over the course of a week. This would not be bad.
The initial ascent of the Approach Trail is a staircase that hugs the tallest cascading waterfall in Georgia, Amicalola Falls, which plunges 729 feet. The “Approach” is described with words that range from “difficult” to “arduous,” the bulk of that arduousness coming from the 604 steps up the stairs to the top of the falls.
We could feel the lactic acid burn by the the midway point and by the top we were already testing the wicking ability of our clothing. However, we all agreed that the beauty of the falls made it worth the effort. After a quick water break, we were off to Springer!
One of the more unique traditions of the AT is the bestowing of trail names. Your trail name becomes your primary identity on the trail and soon two members of our group had theirs. Joining me for the hike were my friend Jamie Thomas, my son Dan, and his friend and soon to be college roommate Andrew Lund.
Halfway through our ascent of Frosty Mountain, Dan earned his trail name. As we moved up the trail with Dan in the lead, he almost stepped on an extremely large and, thank goodness, very vocal rattlesnake. We gave the snake a wide berth and gave Dan his trail name – “Rattlesnake.”
Shortly after the encounter with “Mr. No-Shoulders,” we decided it was lunch time and while we were devouring our first meal on the trail, thunder sounded in the distance. A quick check of the radar on my weather app gave me confidence that the storms were still far away, no need to get the rain gear out just yet. We finished lunch, donned our packs, and set off toward Springer. Within five minutes, the rain set in!
By rain, I mean downpour, trails-turned-to-creeks downpour. I realized I had left my phone exposed in the pocket of my shorts and while I struggled to place the phone in Jamie’s pack under the protection of his poncho, my rain jacket served as a perfect funnel to fill my waterproof boots. For the next several miles I felt as though I was hiking with my feet in two small aquariums. By the time we made it to the Springer Mountain Shelter, my feet were toast!
We limped into the shelter to find there was just enough room in the loft for the four of us. We unpacked, changed into dry clothes, and spread our sleeping pads and sleeping bags in the loft under the watchful eyes of several mice. In my reading before the hike, I had noticed that one of the problems with staying in many of the shelters on the AT is mice. At that point, we were too tired to be concerned with small rodents. How much trouble could a mouse or two cause?
You will have to come back next week to see just how much trouble AT shelter mice can cause. For now, I will leave you with one of the most valuable pieces of advice I was given before hiking the AT – nothing prepares you for hiking like hiking. Our first day had been action packed and more awaited us that night on Springer Mountain. Until next week, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
