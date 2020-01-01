BRAD DYE: New Year's memories and lucky black-eyed peas

I love traditions! One of my favorites this time of year is the New Year’s tradition of eating black-eyed peas for good luck. Traditionally, the peas are often paired with other food items that are associated with good fortune like collard greens (representing money) and cornbread (representing gold).
As I thought about the holiday, I remembered two special New Year’s eves that I spent with my brother-in-law Michael Van Veckhoven at two storied hunting camps in Alabama – Cook’s Bend and Old Lock 3.
New Year’s Eve 1999 found us at our father-in-law’s camp at Cook’s Bend on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway. We were excited to be there and, with winter weather a possibility, we dreamed of checking off the bucket-list item of deer hunting in the snow.
I was also excited because my Mississippi State Bulldogs were playing that night against Texas A&M in the Sanford Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Snow Bowl, as it has since come to be known, turned into an epic battle that Mississippi State won in overtime, 43-41.
We both leapt in excitement each time the Bulldogs scored to regain the lead in the back-and-forth game; however, our excitement over the game paled in comparison to the excitement we shared as the snow began falling in huge flakes at the camp.
After a nightcap to celebrate and to ward off the cold, we went to bed dreaming of hunting in the winter wonderland that awaited us. While neither of us got a monster buck the next day, we will never forget that night and we even made it back home in time that evening to eat our lucky peas.
The two of us shared another memorable New Year’s Eve a few years later at the Old Lock 3 hunting camp near Whitfield, Alabama, where Michael was a member. Somehow, we talked our wives into letting us hunt again for the holiday and we found ourselves eating steaks at the rustic Old Lock 3 camp house to ring in the New Year.
I watched the sunrise the next morning from a ladder stand overlooking a well-worn game trail that emerged from a canebrake and ran along a river bottom slough. The abundance of deer tracks gave me confidence that I was in the right spot and I envisioned “Old Mossy Horns” stepping out of the canebrake, however, the woods remained silently still all morning.
My thoughts shifted to the venison tenderloin I planned to prepare for lunch and then it hit me – I had forgotten the black-eyed peas! We were miles from any grocery store and the little country store nearby would be closed as the proprietors would, no doubt, be home enjoying a traditional New Year’s meal with black-eyed peas.
Downtrodden, I made my way back to the rendezvous point to meet Michael. As we headed back to the camp, we discussed the lack of deer movement that morning. “Maybe our luck will be better this afternoon,” he reasoned. I didn’t have the heart to tell him that there would be no luck this year. My forgetfulness had sealed our fates.
Back at camp, I began the process of preparing the venison and continued the process of beating myself up for being so forgetful. With little hope remaining, I began plundering the camp kitchen in a last-ditch effort to find a can of peas. The cupboards, as I expected, proved to be a barren wasteland devoid of legumes.
As I began placing the tenderloin medallions in a cast iron skillet, something on the back of the shelf above the stove caught my eye. A lone can with a faded label sat behind a box of saltine crackers and various bottles of garlic salt and hot sauce. “What are the odds?” I thought to myself as I reached for the can.
Clearly, that can of black-eyed peas was predestined to be there for me at that moment. I immediately dumped them into a pot with no consideration of such paltry concerns as expiration date. They were at least post-Depression era and canned foods never go bad, right?
With bellies full of fried venison and black-eyed peas, we stretched out for a nap before the afternoon hunt. Looking back, I honestly can’t say that year was any luckier than any other. However, I can say that I am truly blessed. I have an amazing family and almost 50 years of wonderful memories in the outdoors.
My 2020 resolution is simple: I resolve to remember that each day is a gift and to make the most of the time I am given. Remember, never give up on your quest, even if it’s only to find a can of black-eyed peas! I look forward to many outdoor adventures in 2020 and I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors. Happy New Year!
Email Outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
