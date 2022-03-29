Walking along the edge of the swamp in the dim light of my headlamp, I felt alone. It was a revitalizing feeling, one I craved and toward which I had been looking forward for some time.
The sense of aloneness was short-lived, however, as with each turn of my head the beam of my light landed on a new set of eyes, eyes of the alligators, night birds and raccoons with whom I shared my early morning walk.
Hunting in the swamps of Florida has always given me the sense of being in a prehistoric world, and this first morning out, I certainly felt as though I had stepped through a wormhole into a favorite movie from my childhood: “The Land that Time Forgot.”
Clearly, I have a vivid imagination, and if anything, the swamplands of Florida only enhance it. It was the first morning of our week-long trip, and I was headed out in the predawn darkness on a scouting mission to locate a turkey, or better yet, the turkeys we would be hunting on opening day.
I had hoped that we would all split up to increase our chances of hearing more gobblers, and that’s exactly how it panned out. The prior evening, over a fine dinner of grilled pork chop sandwiches, I had been given the lay of the land for the area that would be my listening spot the next morning.
With the wonders of modern technology, the scouting process has become much easier. Rather than pouring over topographical maps and aerial images, my friends who had hunted the area before simply dropped me a pin. All I had to do was follow the trail along a fence line to the “X” (or in this case the pin) on my onX Hunt app.
Even with all the tech advantages in today’s world, there is still a special feeling to hunting or exploring “new ground.” In fact, venturing into the unknown is one of the things I love most in all of my outdoor pursuits.
Not knowing what lies around the next corner is an exhilarating feeling. Add in the red eyes of a plethora of alligators, whip-poor-wills and other mysterious (and large) night birds, and the aforementioned feeling of aloneness is quickly replaced with the hair-raising realization that you are actually vastly outnumbered “out there,” no matter where “out there” is.
As I neared the turn in the sugar sand game trail that would take me to my listening position, I was greeted with the distinct gobble of an Osceola wild turkey from inside the swamp to my left. The first hints of sunlight were beginning to ignite the horizon as I settled into a comfortable seat cradled in the roots at the base of a live oak and listened as the day came to life.
Within minutes, three more longbeards had announced their presence to the swamp, which meant there was a bird in every direction except behind me. In that direction, about a mile away, lay the road — and a few more miles away from there, civilization.
Soon enough, the song of the gobbling turkeys, squealing wood ducks and bugling sandhill cranes was met with a familiar sound from which I had enjoyed being away: the sound of traffic.
As the workday started out in that “other world” that I had departed only a day earlier, the noises of the semi-trucks brought to mind a passage from Tom Kelly’s “Tenth Legion” about the realities of the aloneness in which I had been basking all morning.
In Kelly’s words: “It is an aloneness that is wholly free from loneliness even though as you enjoy it you are in a sense fooling yourself. You are not the last man on earth, nor do you honestly want to be. It is really difficult nowadays to get more than 5 or 6 miles from somebody’s house — air miles — and you hardly ever get more than a mile or two from the car. But to achieve a feeling that is so remarkably pleasant it really does not do any harm to fool yourself a little bit. I have never minded anybody lying to me if it made me feel good.”
Two mornings later, I sat shoulder to shoulder with my son at the base of a live oak deep in the swamp listening to the drumming of an Osceola gobbler as he made his way toward us through the cypress knees.
Moments later, I knelt with Dan and our friend Steve Brown with our hands on the turkey to offer up a prayer of thanksgiving for his life and for the bonds of friendship and brotherhood we all shared.
No sounds of trucks or traffic could be heard in the moments that followed, and as I looked toward the heavens through tear-filled eyes, I was thankful to know that even in the times of “aloneness,” I’m never alone.
I hope that you find time this week to venture off the beaten path, far from the sounds of our busy world. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
