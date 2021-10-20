I have always loved music, especially live music. Growing up in Northeast Mississippi, if a concert came through Memphis, Starkville, Oxford or anywhere within any reasonable driving distance, I was there.
From ’80s hair bands like Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and Poison to rock/pop acts like Huey Lewis and the News and Bryan Adams, I saw them all, loved every minute of it and had the concert T-shirts to prove it — proudly worn the next day at school, of course.
However, thinking back over all those performances, the shows that I remember most vividly are the ones that occurred outdoors. For instance, I remember seeing B.B. King perform in the Grove at Ole Miss in the mid-1980s, and while I can find no record of that performance online (a fact that forced me to verify the memory with the friends that attended with me), I remember watching King’s trumpet player spin his head while he played his trumpet.
To be clear, by spin I mean gyrate in such a manner that led me to conclude that the vertebrae in his neck were either missing or made of rubber. It is a memory that is just as clear as the day it happened, and it makes sense that a combination of two of my favorite things, music and the outdoors, would occupy such a favored status in my reservoirs of remembrance.
Looking back over those early years as a concertgoer I remember best the shows at places like the Mud Island Amphitheater in Memphis: Jimmy Buffett and Chicago come to mind. There was just a sense of freedom that came with hearing “Come Monday” and watching a sunset or hearing the horn section of Chicago under the stars.
Of all the bands and performers that I saw while in college, the most memorable was a performance by Blues Traveler and the Allman Brothers Band at the amphitheater at Mississippi State. Not only was it a stellar show in amazing weather that ended perfectly under the stars, it was also the first outdoor concert I attended with the girl who would eventually become my wife.
G and I share a love for music, and in particular, music in the outdoors, and it has become toward which something that we look forward each year. For us, “the” band has been the Dave Matthews Band, and we have seen them under the stars at Oak Mountain Amphitheater (a personal favorite for both of us), Alpharetta, Tuscaloosa (another favorite spot), Orange Beach and Brandon.
We also passed along this love to both of our children, and as a result, we’ve been able to enjoy hearing some wonderful music alfresco with them: St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Zac Brown Band and Dead & Company to name a few.
Last week, I found myself watching a beautiful fall sunset in Atlanta with my son, Dan, as we made our way into the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood to see the aforementioned Dead & Company. It was a night toward which I had been looking forward for several weeks and for several reasons.
We saw them together in 2017 just before Dan started his senior year of high school. Now, four years later, he was in his last semester of college, and when he asked if I could make the trip, I jumped at the chance, as time with either of my children has become even more precious to me with each passing year.
The concert also marked my first since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, and later in the night as I caught a glimpse of the moon over my shoulder as the band played, it hit me just how much that I had been craving live music.
Music is therapy for me, and music in the outdoors is that much more therapeutic. I realized last week just how much I have missed that therapy. In the words of poet and writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, “A man should hear music, read a little poetry, and see a fine picture every day of his life, in order that worldly cares may not obliterate the sense of the beautiful which God has implanted in the human soul.”
As G and I sat under the stars enjoying a craft brew, brat and the live music at our church’s Oktoberfest gathering last Friday night, I thought about that Goethe quote and realized just how right he was.
Make a point to get out and support live music in the upcoming weeks. Both the venues and the artists need our support in order to recover from COVID shutdowns. I promise the musical therapy you will receive will be well worth the price of admission, and if that ticket opens the gate to an outdoor venue, even better.
Until next time, I look forward to seeing you (and maybe hearing you) out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
