BRAD DYE: Mindfulness: One man's trash and our outdoor treasures

I recently did something for the first time in my life and, as my family will attest, I can’t stop talking about it. That day, I stood on one of the highest points for miles around and surveyed my surroundings.
From my vantage point, the view was unimpeded and I was reminded of the beauty of the outdoor paradise that is Mississippi. The rolling hills and forests captivated my imagination. The thoughts of the familiar flora and fauna that surrounded me made me long to be in those woods.
However, my mental journey was soon disrupted by the sounds of the heavy equipment that labored nearby on the mountain that I was helping to create as my son and I unloaded the contents of the trailer. As we tossed the last item onto the pile, I surveyed the trash that lay underneath my feet.
I think my initial comment to Dan as we pulled away after we finished unloading was, “It sure makes you want to use less stuff, doesn’t it?” He agreed. Later that night, back home with the family, I couldn’t stop talking about the experience. I still can’t get it off my mind.
As a bit of background, we recently started a remodeling project at our family farm in Winston County. The first step in this process was cleaning out the two houses and, as a result, several items were deemed to be “worn out,” thus requiring disposal.
The trip to the landfill was eye-opening for me. I’ve always felt that I do my part to “leave it better than I found it.” I use the Leave No Trace principles when hiking, camping, hunting, and fishing and our family is actively involved in the cleanup of the outdoor areas we use and love.
For example, our daughter, Tate, recently participated in a clean-up day on the Chunky River as part of a team-building exercise with her co-workers at the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian.
Working in conjunction with the East Mississippi Foothills Land Trust, the group collected garbage while enjoying a float trip on the Chunky in the process. Efforts like this do make a difference, however, as a result of that recent landfill trip, I realize that my efforts are grossly inadequate.
The bottom line is, I waste too much “stuff,” and I’m not alone. A brief look at the data shows that there is much room for improvement. The data from a 2018 National Geographic article on the zero-waste movement showed that “The U.S. is the king of trash, producing a world-leading 250 million tons a year--roughly 4.4 pounds of trash per person per day.”
I’ve pondered the “what can I do to make a difference” question a great deal lately. Could I be more mindful about the purchase, use, and disposal of the items I need? The simple answer is “yes.” The same National Geographic article points out that “by weight 75 to 80 percent of all household trash is organic matter that can be composted and turned into soil.”
To be clear, this is not a diatribe against landfills and waste management practices. I am thankful each week that when I place my garbage on the street, it is collected and taken away, and, as I watched the workers doing their jobs at the landfill that day, I was thankful for the work that each of them was doing. To put it in the terminology of the times, they are “essential.”
However, I also know that I personally could do a much better job of sending them less garbage and waste by being more mindful of what I use and how I dispose of it. Making small changes can make a big difference. The article pointed out that using “old-school solutions” like cloth napkins and reusable glass or stainless-steel containers for left-overs are both steps in the right direction as all of these options “produce no waste and are cheaper in the long run.”
Gena and I witnessed these mindfulness practices being utilized during our stay at the Len Foote Hike Inn this spring. I was struck by the simplicity of these principles and also by the fact that in no way were we inconvenienced by adopting them. At Len Foote, nothing is wasted, and their composting operation is impressive. I left there with a mindfulness mindset and standing on that garbage mountain at the landfill a few weeks later took that resolve to another level.
As first steps this summer, I plan to try composting, use more re-useable items, try to repurpose items rather than throwing them away, and cut out as many single-use plastics as possible. I know that I can do more, but this is at least a start.
We are blessed with wonderful outdoor spaces here in Meridian and East Mississippi and, if we each do a little, we can help preserve and maintain these beautiful places for the next generations to enjoy. Until next time, I look forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
